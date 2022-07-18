ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbus CEO Anticipates Engine Delivery Delays To Peak Mid-Year: Reuters

By Akanksha Bakshi
 2 days ago
  • Airbus SE EADSY Chief Executive Guillaume Faury expects delays in engine supplies that have been holding back aircraft deliveries to peak at mid-year, reported Reuters.
  • Airbus has been compelled to build several narrow-body A320 neo-family jets without engines to keep assembly lines operating.
  • "It's going to peak probably mid-year, and then we think we'll get more engines in the second half," Faury told Flightglobal in an interview.
  • Price Action: EADSY shares closed higher by 3.87% at $26.02 on Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

