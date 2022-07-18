ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Man arrested for kidnapping girl: South Windsor police

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0db7_0gjRnqhy00
Erasmo Dejejus-Olmos, 21, of Meriden arrested for kidnapping young woman (Photo provided by South Windsor police)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested on Sunday after trapping a girl in his truck and refusing to let her leave, according to South Windsor police.

Officers said they arrested Erasmo Dejejus-Olmos, 21, from Meriden after responding to the area of Burnham Road and John Fitch Boulevard following an emergency call. The caller was a Spanish woman, later identified as a juvenile by police, who told them she was in a pickup truck and the driver would not let her leave.

The victim stated that Dejejus-Olmos, the driver, would not allow her to leave the car, took her phone so she could not cal 911, hit, and strangled her.

Police stopped Dejejus-Olmos at a traffic stop after they had received the call, where police found the juvenile, and Dejejus-Olmos was arrested without incident.

He is now being charged with interfering with an officer/resisting an officer, interfering with an emergency call, assault in the third degree, strangulation/suffocation in the third degree, and kidnapping in the second degree.

Dejejus-Olmos is being held on a $100,000 surety bond. He is expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

Comments / 12

Kert Rowlins
2d ago

lock him up now& throw away the keys. or we'll see this dude in the news again for doing something "worse" in the future 🤔✌️...

Reply(1)
3
Related
WTNH

Teen charged in stolen car incidents, released to a parent

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly being involved in stolen car incidents. Police said on Tuesday just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the Stop & Shop gas station on North Colony Road for the report of a theft from a car. When officers arrived, they learned that two juvenile males […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Man accused of strangling ex, punching a dog

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man is accused of strangling his former significant other and punching a dog last week. Meriden police said on June 14, a walk-in complaint of a domestic violence incident arrived at the police department. The complainant said that their ex-boyfriend, identified as Bryan Villanueva, went to their house uninvited. […]
WTNH

29-year-old West Hartford man killed in shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 29-year-old West Hartford man was shot and killed in New Haven on Monday night. New Haven police received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Kensington Street between the Chapel and Edgewood streets around 11:30 p.m. Officers located 29-year-old Evan Howard who was struck by gunfire at the scene.
WTNH

Two Waterbury men arrested on gun and narcotics charges

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)- Waterbury police arrested two men for the illegal possession of firearms and narcotics on Tuesday. Waterbury police officers were patrolling Angel Drive and Hubbel Avenue around 5 p.m. due to complaints of weapons, narcotics and quality of life issues. Police said they identified an illegally parked car that appeared to be engaged […]
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#South Windsor#Fitch#Violent Crime#Spanish
WTNH

New Haven police investigation hit and run

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a hit and run that left a New Haven man injured. Police said they received a call in regards to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Whalley Avenue between West Prospect Street and Davis Street around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police searching for new person of interest in Waterbury mother’s death

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are searching for a new person of interest in a mother’s murder earlier this year. Police said 56-year-old Mabel Martinez Mercado was killed after being hit by a stray bullet in April. The shooting happened on Orange Street on April 9. Two...
WTNH

Griswold man charged in father’s overdose death

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-month investigation into the overdose death of a man in Plainfield led to the arrests of two people, including his son, police said. Dean Barr, 52, overdosed on Feb. 15 after his son, 28-year-old Justin Shirley of Griswold, gave him the heroin and fentanyl that killed him, according to Plainfield police.
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

Ledyard man arrested for threatening to stab a pregnant woman

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man following a domestic incident where he allegedly tried to stab a pregnant woman while intoxicated. Officers responded to the domestic call on Flintlock Road early Tuesday morning. Once at the scene, officers said they realized that Cameron Wilder, 29, was inebriated. Wilder had also allegedly threatened […]
New Haven Independent

Man Dies After Kensington Shooting

A 29-year-old man named Evan Howard has died from injuries suffered in a shooting on Kensington Street. The shooting took place on Kensington between Chapel and Edgewood Monday at 11:36 p.m. Police received a Shotspotter alert about the gunfire. They arrived to find Howard injured. He was taken by ambulance...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Fourth People’s Bank robbed in less than a week

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is investigating a robbery at the People’s Bank inside Stop & Shop Wednesday, following a string of bank robberies over the past week. Police responded to the scene around 2:20 p.m. at 176 Newington Rd. While there is no threat to the public, police are […]
Daily Voice

Police Search For Suspect In Preston Gas Station Robbery

Investigators are searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing a Connecticut gas station at gunpoint. Troopers in New London County responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Best Way/Citgo gas station, located at 37 Norwich-Westerly Road in Preston, at about 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, according to Connecticut State Police.
WTNH

Waterbury police investigate shooting after victim arrives at hospital

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a shooting after a gunshot victim walked into the emergency room at Saint Mary’s Hospital on Monday. Officers responded to the hospital and located a 43-year-old male who sustained a grazed gunshot wound, according to the authorities. Police said they...
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Woman, 37, Charged in Domestic Incident

Police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old West Road woman by warrant and charged her with disorderly conduct. At about 1:29 p.m. on June 19, officers took a complaint at police headquarters regarding a domestic dispute between the woman and the victim, official said. Following an investigation, local authorities obtained a...
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

South Windsor police arrest getaway driver in armed robbery

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for his role in an armed home robbery incident on Saturday. Omari Lewis, 23, of East Hartford was arrested after police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle sitting outside a home on Woodland Drive. Lewis was behind the wheel, and told officers he was dropping friends off to see the owner of the residence.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Look for Person in Connection With April Homicide

Police are asking for your help identifying a person of interest in connection with a homicide that happened in April. Officials said they're looking for the pictured individual as a part of their investigation. The shooting happened on April 9 on Orange Street. A 56-year-old woman died after gunshots were...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Motorcyclist Has Arm Amputated

2022-07-19@9:11pm–#Stratford CT–#cttraffic–A motorcyclist had his right arm amputated according to radio reports in a crash on I-95 northbound at exit 30. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH

Two seriously injured in Wethersfield Route 3 crash

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing suspected serious injuries after a crash in Wethersfield Tuesday morning. According to state police, three cars were traveling south on Route 3 in the left lane of two in Glastonbury. The route was an active construction zone with the right lane and shoulder closed south of the […]
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy