Orlando Vasquez had no idea what he was starting when he decided to host what was supposed to be a small mixer at the Beeville Country Club in 2016. What started as just a way for Jerry Bomar – who, at the time, was taking over as the head football coach and athletic director at A.C. Jones High – to introduce all the new faces on his coaching staff has turned into a premier fundraiser that benefits the Beeville ISD athletic department.

BEEVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO