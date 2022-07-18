ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Watch: Massive waves crash over Hawaii rooftops amid ‘historic’ south swell

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oc7gG_0gjRnVMp00

HONOLULU — A dramatic viral video shows the moment massive waves crashed into a townhome community on Hawaii’s Big Island, spilling over rooftops during what forecasters are describing as a “historic” south swell.

According to Hawaii News Now, the footage was captured Saturday at a coastal housing development in Keauhou. Resident Isabella Sloan filmed the clip, which shows people gathering in a flooded parking lot as towering waves slam into the two-story buildings.

“My condo was hit the first time and flooded everything,” she told Hawaii News Now. “Condos down the way from mine were completely wiped out and damaged really badly. Thankfully, everyone is safe.”

The news station took to Facebook on Sunday to share Sloan’s clip. By early Monday, her video had been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the dangerous conditions haven’t ended yet. Forecasters said the surf, which reached an estimated 18 to 24 feet on Sunday, could still hit 15 to 20 feet on Monday, the newspaper reported.

“A very large south swell will produce dangerous breaking waves and localized inundation of some low-lying sections of the south-facing shores of all islands into Monday,” the National Weather Service’s Honolulu office tweeted Sunday. “Strong trades will remain on the drier side of normal as they gradually weaken through the week.”

NWS meteorologist Genki Kino told KHON-TV that this south swell is the largest Hawaii has experienced since 1995.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

July 19 -- A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments. According to the National Weather Service, south-facing shores were at risk of experiencing waves that...
HAWAII STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during 'historic' swell

HONOLULU — (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters contain large blaze on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The large blaze on Hawaii Island is now 100% contained, said the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Tuesday. The spread on the southeast flank of Mauna Loa holds at nearly 43 acres in size. Mauna Loa Road remains closed to all public use, and only authorized vehicles...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Keauhou, HI
State
Hawaii State
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii waves crash into homes, weddings during south swell

HONOLULU — (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii's south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a southern swell that peaked Saturday evening, unusually high tides and rising sea levels from climate change, the National Weather Service said.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rooftops#Hawaii News Now#National Weather Service
KHON2

Historic south swell may be bigger than initially forecasted

HONOLULU (KHON2) — South shore beaches have been packed all day with people checking the monster south swell. According to Genki Kino, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, there’s already been sets over 12 feet and the swell is still building. It’s being called historic. Kino said...
KHON2

Have you hiked Oahu’s tallest peak? Here’s how

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Ever wondered what the highest point of Oahu is? Mount Ka’ala is the highest point on Oahu sitting at an elevation just above 4,000 ft. Mount Ka’ala is part of Waianae Range and the only way to access the peal for yourself is with a strenuous hike along the Mount Ka’ala Trail.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
KHON2

High Surf Warning remains in effect

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A very large south swell will produce dangerous breaking waves and localized inundation of some low-lying sections of the south facing shores of all islands into Monday. Locally strong trades will remain on the drier side of normal as they gradually weaken through the week, becoming moderate to locally breezy by Thursday.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

High surf pushes sand onto hwy on West Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway is closed in several locations due to high surf. The Honolulu Police Department reported that high surf is pushing sand onto the eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway. HPD said the Department of Facility Maintenance is clearing sand off the road.
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two of the country’s best islands are in Massachusetts, according to Travel + Leisure

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Travel + Leisure is out with a new list of the best islands in the continential United States, and two of them are in Massachusetts. The magazine’s rankings were released July 12. To compile its list, Travel + Leisure asked readers to share their best island experiences, based on activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness and overall value.
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
109K+
Followers
117K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy