Brenham, TX

ASHMORE BRINGS CLASSIC ROCK ‘N ROLL TO DOWNTOWN BRENHAM AT ‘HOT NIGHTS, COOL TUNES’

By Josh Blaschke
kwhi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second of this summer’s “Hot Nights, Cool Tunes” concerts in downtown Brenham on Saturday was a blast back to the heyday of some of the most iconic rock ‘n roll bands of all time. Ashmore, based out...

kwhi.com

kwhi.com

WINE & CHEESE CRAWL AUG. 13 IN CHAPPELL HILL

Chappell Hill invites wine and cheese lovers to a new Chamber of Commerce event next month. The first-ever Wine and Cheese Crawl is set for Saturday, August 13th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Several locations along Main Street will offer wine tastings, cheese samplings and other treats to pair...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
KAGS

Daytime talk shows are noticing a Brenham baker

BRENHAM, Texas — On July 14, a famous Brenham's bakery owner appeared on the Today Show. Tara Royers owns Royer's Pie Haven in Round Top, Texas. In addition to being featured in Woman's World magazine, Pie Haven in Guidepost magazine, NBC's Great Day Houston, and Live With Kelly and Ryan, Royers has also appeared in a variety of other publications.
BRENHAM, TX
Community Impact Houston

All American Burgers, BBQ, Beers serving craft creations in Magnolia

All American Burgers opened May 4 and is serving craft burgers and barbecue in Magnolia. (Courtesy All American Burgers) All American Burgers, BBQ, Beers—located at 18535 FM 1488, Magnolia—opened May 4, according to co-owner Joe Duong. Duong and his son Caleb are the former owners of The Shack, a burger restaurant in Cy-Fair. All American offers craft burgers, chicken sandwiches, brisket, pulled pork, tacos, wings, milkshakes and more. 281-789-7199. Facebook: All American Burger.BBQ.
Community Impact Houston

Grub Burger Bar in The Woodlands rebranding as Hopdoddy

Grub Burger Bar will be reopening Aug. 2 as Hopdoddy Burger Bar. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Grub Burger Bar in The Woodlands, 2417 Research Forest Drive, Ste. A, will close July 24, according to information from the restaurant. On Aug. 2, the restaurant will reopen as Hopdoddy Burger Bar. This location will be the brand's seventh restaurant in the Houston area. Hopdoddy's grand opening will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Dallas, TX
Brenham, TX
Brenham, TX
Texas Entertainment
kwhi.com

MONDAY COUNTRY STORE

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: adorable Miniature Aussies, (2) black tris, (4) blue merles w/ blue eyes, males and females, registered, up to date on vaccines, 8 wks. old, on dry food, prices start at $900 – 979-270-1520 or 979-551-0511. For Sale:...
BRENHAM, TX
hellowoodlands.com

High Fashion Returns to The Woodlands with Exclusive Black Tie Affair

THE WOODLANDS, TX – High fashion returns to our community next month with the debut of The Walk The Woodlands, an evening black tie fashion affair benefiting Interfaith of The Woodlands and Interfaith Community Clinic. Seasonal trends from Saks Fifth Avenue will headline the New York Style Runway Fashion Show, which will include six of our own local Community Champions, culminating in a one-of-a-kind grand finale guaranteed to impress.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Conroe (TX)

Dating back to the mid-1900s, Conroe is a city in and also the county seat of Montgomery County, Texas, United States. It is located about forty miles north of Houston, TX. From flawless state parks and a 22,000-section of the lake to social areas of interest like its midtown engineering, Conroe has got it all.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

What 2022′s unprecedented heat really means for the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warmer-than-your-typical Brazos Valley weather has plagued the area monthly since April. A warm and dry spring quickly transitioned into a hot and exceptionally dry summer. The old adage that heat begets drought and drought begets heat has been all too easy to realize in 2022. As fire concerns and thermometers continue to rise, many wonder what the heart of summer will bring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Covering Katy

Attacks on Houston Restaurants now happening in Katy

KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy) - Three Katy area restaurants were burglarized during the 4 a.m. hour on Monday in what appears to be a targeted attack on restaurants. Burglars entered Rogels Barbecue, Hunan Kitchen, and Shogun in a Katy Freeway strip center between North Fry Road and Westgreen Boulevard.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. WILDLIFE SOCIETY HOLDING ANNUAL FUNDRAISER AUG. 6

The Washington County Wildlife Society is preparing to host its annual fundraiser. The dinner and drawing will be held on Saturday, August 6th at the Washington County Expo. The event begins with a social at 5:30 p.m., followed by a catered chicken fried steak meal served at 6:15 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

PUBLIC WELCOME AT BLINN’S MOODY LIBRARY

The Blinn College-Brenham Campus’s W.L. Moody Jr. Library features 48 computers, an extensive collections of books and DVDs, and an open-door policy for its community. For only $15 per year – $25 per couple – Washington County residents can use the vast resources at Moody Library (map).
BRENHAM, TX
Community Impact Houston

American fast-casual restaurant The Stand announces August opening in Hughes Landing

The Stand is slated to open Aug. 10 at Hughes Landing. (Courtesy The Stand) American fast-casual restaurant The Stand will open Aug. 10 at 2000 Hughes Landing Blvd., The Woodlands. The California-based restaurant offers a variety of burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs and salads. The restaurant chain has 12 locations across California, and the Hughes Landing location will be the first in Texas. www.thestand.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
kwhi.com

BANK OF BRENHAM DONATES $2,500 TO BRENHAM NEXT

A youth ministry in Brenham is the beneficiary of a $2,500 donation from a local bank. Bank of Brenham presented the donation to Brenham NEXT earlier this month. Brenham NEXT is a nonprofit organization that oversees the summer JAM program in partnership with Brenham ISD, along with the BLAST after-school program.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

SEVERAL WORK CREWS ALONG CHAPPELL HILL STREET WEDNESDAY

Chappell Hill Street in Brenham was busy today (Wednesday) with several work crews. A large crane and other vehicles were set up in the morning outside Stanpac along the east wall, as new heavy machinery was brought into the building. Chappell Hill Street south of its intersection with Alamo Street...
BRENHAM, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $10,900,000 Exquisite Palatial Style Residence in Sugar Land is Truly Magnificent Sweetwater Showplace

The Residence in Sugar Land, a exquisite palatial style estate constructed with many detailed and intricate moldings, marble floors, Venetian plaster walls, custom cabinetry and ornate finishes, gold leaf accents, and crystal chandeliers is now available for sale. This home located at 5324 Palm Royale Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 19,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Walter Bering (Phone: 713-851-9753) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Sugar Land.
SUGAR LAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CRASH IN COLUMBUS TAKES LIFE OF 8-YEAR-OLD SPRING BOY

Jessica Blair, 34, of Spring was taking her young 8-year-old son, to Summer Camp. They were going to his Great Grandmothers home first. About 2 pm on Sunday as she was traveling west on Highway 90 about 5 miles west of Columbus that all changed. Aaliyah Dominiq Lamanza, 21, was traveling eastbound in her 2017 Buick Regal. Lamanza passed a vehicle on a hill in a no-passing zone and hit Jessica and her son in their 2013 RAV4 headon. Lamanza was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston in critical condition. Jessica was taken to Columbus Hospital in stable condition. Unfortunately, her son, who was also transported to Columbus Hospital was pronounced deceased.
SPRING, TX
KBTX.com

College Station becoming destination for new economic developments

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has been growing at a fast rate, adding several new commercial and residential spaces to the community. Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen, the latest restaurant chain to call College Station home, opens Tuesday. The Houston based restaurant chain hosted a soft...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brazos; Burleson; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Trinity; Walker; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with ambient temperatures up to 106 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Burleson, Houston, Trinity, Washington, Madison, Walker, Brazos and Grimes Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until noon CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

