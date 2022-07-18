ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Biz ‘Bite:’ 360 Behavioral Health cuts ribbon for first Idaho location

By IBR Staff
 2 days ago

360 Behavioral Health cut the ribbon for its new...

Boise’s LEAP Housing offers new model for affordable housing

For years, Pastor Joseph Bankard from the Collister United Methodist Church hoped to put the extra land on his church’s property to good use. He and his colleagues had talked about turning the outgrown plot of land into a garden, parking spaces and possibly a picnic area. His goal was to create a space to support the needs of the Boise community.
BOISE, ID
West Ada School District approves pay increase for staff

BOISE, Idaho — The West Ada School District has approved a pay and compensation increase for staff. Earlier this summer, a committee met to review compensation for district employees, with the goal of increasing pay for all West Ada employees to at least $15 an hour. The newly approved changes include a base pay rate of $15 per hour for all current, full-time classified employees.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Bargen joins ISU health services division

After an extensive national search, the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences at Idaho State University (ISU) is welcoming Gabriel Anne (Gabe) Bargen as the executive director of the Meridian Health Sciences Center. Bargen has worked at ISU for 12 years as an associate professor in audiology and as the director for the Rehabilitation & Communication ...
Meridian, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Rumors Pub raises $19,000 to help Make-A-Wish Idaho grant wishes for Idaho children with critical illnesses

POCATELLO — In 2022, Rumors Pub raised $19,000 for Make-A-Wish® Idaho through a series of fundraising events, including a live auction, a raffle, a scavenger hunt, a golf tournament and various other mini-events and specials. The money will be used to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. Rumors have raised over $125,000 for Make-A-Wish Idaho since 2010.
IDAHO STATE
Illegal Idaho rental agreement clauses on the rise, nonprofit says

A Boise nonprofit organization is finding an uptick in unethical - and sometimes illegal - clauses in rental agreements. Some of these clauses, identified by the rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree, said property owners could enter a renter’s property without notice. That’s illegal in Idaho. Other clauses did...
#Behavioral Health
City of Boise passes resolution to minimize the impact of Idaho abortion ban

The Boise City Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday saying the city will not ask law enforcement to direct resources towards investigating abortion providers when a state trigger law goes into effect. Mayor Lauren McLean spoke before the vote saying Boise has higher priorities when it comes to public safety.
BOISE, ID
Large fire guts Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse

BOISE — More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to a large fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse on Monday afternoon. The three-alarm blaze burned at the warehouse location at 5465 W. Irving St. in Boise. “As you can see, we had a pretty extensive fire here,” said Aaron Hummel, operations and EMS division chief for the Boise Fire Department, during a media briefing near the fire site. He...
BOISE, ID
Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
Health
Health Services
THE VETERANS' PRESS: Hey Idaho veterans! Did you know?

Since Nov. 10, 2014, veterans who present valid documentation showing proof of honorable discharge from military service will be provided veteran designation on their Idaho Driver’s license or state-issued identification card. There is no charge to add the veteran designation to a new or renewed Idaho driver’s license or identification card. There will be a $15 duplicate card fee to add a veteran designation at any other time. The designation is permanent and will not incur any additional cost.
IDAHO STATE
Fires from Idaho and Utah bring smoke to valley skies

Smoke from regional fires has made its way into Star Valley this week. The main culprit is the Bray Fire outside of Twin Falls, Idaho which as of Tuesday July 19, had burned approximately 8,000 acres. According to the Idaho Bureau of Land Management, winds are driving the blaze and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Donations damaged in Idaho Youth Ranch fire, cash being accepted

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Monday afternoon before 1:45 p.m. fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch on Irving Street. Idaho Youth CEO, Scott Curtis said the fire started in a cardboard box in the outdoor storage area and then spread to the side of the building.
BOISE, ID
Stop Flushing These Items Down the Toilet Immediately! [pics]

Toilet paper by nature is flushable. T-shirt remnants, kitty litter, and cooking grease are not. Back in 2022, the City of Nampa pleaded with its residents to stop flushing paper towels and napkins down the toilet. That same year, the City of Meridian devised their "four P's" plan that states pee, poop, (toilet) paper, and puke are toilet OG's, while all other miscellaneous items are threats.
BOISE, ID
Rice appointed as director of HR for Canyon County

The Canyon County Board of Commissioners has announced the appointment of Kate Rice as the new director of human resources (HR) for Canyon County. Rice has more than 30 years of experience working in the HR field, most recently serving as HR director and operations administrator for Givens Pursley LLP in Boise. Rice was raised ...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Roundup-resistant weed found in Idaho sugar beet field

A University of Idaho Extension weed specialist is investigating the recent discovery in an Elmore County sugar beet field of a weed that had never previously been detected in Idaho and appears to be resistant to glyphosate herbicide. Albert Adjesiwor, who works from the UI Kimberly Research and Extension Center,...
IDAHO STATE
Illegal lease agreements found in Boise

With the explosive growth in the Treasure Valley and the rising cost of rent, it can be incredibly tough to find a place to live. As rents shoot up more and more people are financially forced to move, which means more people are signing new lease agreements. The nonprofit Jesse...

