5 injured in shooting at Mount Vernon Walmart

Mount Vernon, WA – On July 19th, 2022, at approximately 3:53 pm, the Mount Vernon Police Department was dispatched to a robbery at the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, located at 315 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, WA. The suspect entered the credit union, implied he had a weapon...
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - An owner has been reunited with their puppy who was found in a shopping cart inside Walmart on Sunday. It appears the owner and puppy got separated during a late-night shooting inside the store that left five injured. Before 10 p.m., officers responded to an incident...
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-5 in Mount Vernon early this morning, Wednesday, July 20th. The Washington State Patrol says a 52-year-old man from Oak Harbor was walking near mile post 226 when a southbound vehicle hit him. The...
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Five people are in the hospital after a shooting inside a Skagit County Walmart store. At about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Mount Vernon police officers were called to a report of shots fired inside the Walmart at 2301 Freeway Drive. Detectives said a group of...
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A puppy was found in a shopping cart after a Mount Vernon Walmart was evacuated for a shooting and police are now looking for its owner. At about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Mount Vernon police officers were called to a report of shots fired inside the Walmart at 2301 Freeway Drive.
ANDERSON ISLAND, Wash. — A 13-year-old died after he drowned at Lowell Johnson Park, on Anderson Island, on July 16. The boy was underwater for five minutes, before being pulled out by an adult who performed CPR. When the fire department arrived, the child was airlifted to Mary's Bridge Children's Hospital, where he died the next day.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - 12 of the 31 Patriot Front members will appear in Kootenai County court in Idaho later today including one man from Ellensburg. The 12 people appearing in court today come from all over the U.S. including Texas, Wyoming, South Dakota, Utah and some places in Washington.
CHELAN, Wash. — A wildfire has burned at least 750 acres near Chelan. The Washington Department of Natural Resources is responding and calling it the Stayman Flats Fire. It’s burning about five miles southwest of Chelan. Level 1 evacuations are in place for the entirety of Stayman Flats...
A treasure hunt promotion by Peoples Bank has people all over six counties looking for little green pigs. From July 18 to August 1, nearly 500 little green piggy banks will be hidden within 1 mile of Peoples Bank branches across Snohomish, Island, Whatcom, Skagit, Chelan and King counties, all stuffed with $20 in cash.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Earlier in July, the CDC said a new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 now comprises a majority of U.S. COVID-19 cases and its high transmissibility was causing it to spread quickly. In Washington state, cases rose quickly starting in late April, but have been fluctuating...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Relief is coming for families struggling to pay for their kids’ meals this summer. Beginning in August, Washington families will receive one-time payment of $391 added to each of their child’s pandemic-EBT card at the beginning of August to pay for summer meals. Any...
The mild winter and extended rainy spring created ideal conditions to trigger significant growth of numerous types of noxious weeds all over eastern Washington this year. The moisture in the soil is resulting in the germination of seeds that have laid dormant in the soil for the past several years. The growing plants from these seeds are now approaching maturity and will very soon be producing their own viable seeds to fuel even more growth.
BRINNON, Wash. — Don't do tents? Don't have an RV? You can still stay in a Washington State Park — without roughing it. Campers have been making themselves happy by staying in structures from yurts to lighthouse keepers' homes to cabins, all located in our state parks. “Universally,...
SEATTLE — Hospitals across the state are in crisis mode. But despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the pandemic isn’t the biggest culprit. In a briefing on Monday, the Washington State Hospital Association says that while they’re concerned about the recent increase in COVID-19 infections, the crisis is primarily due to staffing shortages and a delay in discharges.
Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The unanticipated cool and wet weather in May and June prompted the Washington Department of Ecology to cancel the drought declaration for Central and Eastern Washington. The decision came after the second-wettest May through June in Washington since 1895. According to state law, a drought can...
COVID-19 cases are rising across the state of Washington. According to the state department of health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several counties — including King, Skagit, and Snohomish — are experiencing high levels of community infection. Experts say new variants like BA.5 are responsible...
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The use of electric bikes is surging, so much so that state lawmakers and wildlife officials are studying their impacts on trails and where they should be allowed. Most days, you'll find Mathew Rzucidlo hitting the trails at Duthie Park, and now it’s not just fellow...
There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...
