Mount Vernon, WA

5 injured in shooting at Mount Vernon Walmart

 2 days ago

Mount Vernon Police Investigate Credit Union Robbery

Mount Vernon, WA – On July 19th, 2022, at approximately 3:53 pm, the Mount Vernon Police Department was dispatched to a robbery at the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, located at 315 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, WA. The suspect entered the credit union, implied he had a weapon...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
Oak Harbor man killed while walking on I-5 in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-5 in Mount Vernon early this morning, Wednesday, July 20th. The Washington State Patrol says a 52-year-old man from Oak Harbor was walking near mile post 226 when a southbound vehicle hit him. The...
OAK HARBOR, WA
5 hurt when shooting erupts inside Mount Vernon Walmart

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Five people are in the hospital after a shooting inside a Skagit County Walmart store. At about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Mount Vernon police officers were called to a report of shots fired inside the Walmart at 2301 Freeway Drive. Detectives said a group of...
Boy drowns after swimming at Lowell Johnson Park during summer camp activity

ANDERSON ISLAND, Wash. — A 13-year-old died after he drowned at Lowell Johnson Park, on Anderson Island, on July 16. The boy was underwater for five minutes, before being pulled out by an adult who performed CPR. When the fire department arrived, the child was airlifted to Mary's Bridge Children's Hospital, where he died the next day.
STEILACOOM, WA
Public Safety
Walmart
Wet spring triggers explosive noxious weed growth in South-Eastern Washington

The mild winter and extended rainy spring created ideal conditions to trigger significant growth of numerous types of noxious weeds all over eastern Washington this year. The moisture in the soil is resulting in the germination of seeds that have laid dormant in the soil for the past several years. The growing plants from these seeds are now approaching maturity and will very soon be producing their own viable seeds to fuel even more growth.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Washington state hospitals continue to struggle with capacity, but COVID-19 isn’t entirely to blame

SEATTLE — Hospitals across the state are in crisis mode. But despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the pandemic isn’t the biggest culprit. In a briefing on Monday, the Washington State Hospital Association says that while they’re concerned about the recent increase in COVID-19 infections, the crisis is primarily due to staffing shortages and a delay in discharges.
WASHINGTON STATE
5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
Drought declaration lifted for Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — The unanticipated cool and wet weather in May and June prompted the Washington Department of Ecology to cancel the drought declaration for Central and Eastern Washington. The decision came after the second-wettest May through June in Washington since 1895. According to state law, a drought can...
Seattle Suburb Among The Best Small Towns In Washington

There's more to Washington state than the world-famous Seattle and the beautiful peaks of Mt. Rainier. There are plenty of small towns that offer their own charm, culture, natural features, and exciting activities. Sometimes you'll encounter local events and festivities you won't find anywhere else. That's why Travel + Leisure...

