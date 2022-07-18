ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester DA announces gun-safety virtual forum

By Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GVKj0_0gjRmbkW00

Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah will host an online gun safety forum Monday to address recent legislation and court decisions and existing programs designed to protect the community from gun violence.

Rocah, prosecutors from her office and members of Moms Demand Action will discuss the threat of ghost guns, New York's new Red Flag laws, extreme risk protection orders and the office's Safe Storage Program for keeping guns away from children.

They will also review the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision easing New York's concealed carry law that led the state legislature to enact new provisions to limit where guns can be carried.

"Enlisting the help of our local communities will save lives," Katherine Schowalter, the Westchester leader of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said in a statement announcing the program. "Sharing valuable tools and information with the public on gun safety measures and Red Flag laws empower and strengthen our fight against gun violence."

The program begins at 4 p.m. Registration is required at bit.ly/DAGunSafety. Questions participants wish to pose at the forum can be sent to media@westchesterda.net.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lohud | The Journal News

