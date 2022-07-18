ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

Florence police: Man seriously injured in wreck just off I-71/75 ramp in stable condition

By Jeanne Houck, Cincinnati Enquirer
 2 days ago

Florence police say a man is hospitalized in stable condition after being seriously injured in a wreck Sunday in the intersection of Burlington Pike and the exit ramp from Interstates 71/75 south to Burlington Pike.

The department is not identifying anyone involved in the crash at this time.

Police said a Ford Fusion traveling west on Burlington Pike about 4:40 p.m. attempted to travel through the intersection and struck a Nissan Sentra exiting the ramp as it tried to turn left onto eastbound Burlington Pike.

One passenger in the Nissan Sentra was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries and another was sent to St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital with injuries believed to be minor, police said.

No one else was injured.

The wreck remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call police at 859-647-5420.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Florence police: Man seriously injured in wreck just off I-71/75 ramp in stable condition

