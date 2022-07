Comedic pairing Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have been going at each other on and off the big screen for years. From starring in various movies together to their playful banter during interviews and red carpets, the iconic Hollywood duo has served fans with relatable and hilarious moments. Johnson and Hart have starred in 2016's "Central Intelligence," 2017's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and the 2019 follow-up "Jumanji: The Next Level," to name a few movies. Hart even made an appearance in Johnson's 2019 "Fast and the Furious" installment of "Hobbs and Shaw."

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 MINUTES AGO