ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing in Bismarck

By Don Haney
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK (KFGO) – A suspect being sought for attempted murder and terrorizing in Bismarck is in jail. James Vann was taken into custody...

kfgo.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFYR-TV

Man enters not guilty plea to peeping at Burleigh County campground

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man police suspect peeped into bathrooms at a campground Memorial Day weekend has pleaded not guilty. A witness told police she saw 56-year-old Barry Zacher peering through an outhouse window at General Sibley Campground watching a nine-year-old and a four-year-old in the bathroom. Police...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed loaded gun at three teens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed a loaded gun at three teens during an argument. Burleigh County Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call early Tuesday morning. They say teenage witnesses at the scene said 19-year-old Jayden Voigt had threatened to kill them and pointed a loaded gun at them after Voigt had asked them to have sex with him.
MENOKEN, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Police arrest James Vann

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - James Vann, the man wanted by Bismarck Police for attempted murder and terrorizing, was taken into custody without incident Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson for the department. Police said Vann was arrested around 7:35 p.m. at a house in the 3200 block of Twin City...
BISMARCK, ND
WSB Radio

North Dakota man accused of using yo-yo string to attack woman receives probation

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota man accused of attacking a woman with a modified yo-yo string received two years of probation, court records show. Derek Dillman, 32, of Bismarck, was sentenced on lesser felony charges, The Bismarck Tribune reported. In a plea deal, Dillman pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and fleeing police, and misdemeanor counts of driving under suspension and attempting to give false information to police, the newspaper reported.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck man gets probation for attack on woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man who police said tried to kill a woman will see two years on probation. Prosecutors said 32-year-old Derek Dillman wrapped a yo-yo string around a woman’s neck as she drove to the police department. Dillman pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and terrorizing...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Fire damages Bismarck home, displacing the family

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fire Tuesday night heavily damaged a Bismarck home on the 900 block of Parkview Drive. According to the Bismarck Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 7:00 p.m. to find a large blaze at the back side of the house and a live downed power line in the yard. After […]
BISMARCK, ND
KELOLAND TV

Life sentence for South Dakota man who fatally struck grandfather

BISMARCK, N.D. — A South Dakota man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for intentionally running down a North Dakota man who was picking up his granddaughter from practice at a sports complex. Wade Bison pleaded guilty to murder in the March 21 death of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marshals#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Mandan Police#The Highway Patrol
KFYR-TV

ND leaders weigh consequences of deleted AG’s emails

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s longtime executive assistant Liz Brocker resigned Friday after records showed she requested Stenehjem’s email account deleted a day after he died in late January. According to documents obtained by the Associated Press on Monday, Stenehjem’s assistant asked for his...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Beware: Bismarck SCUM ( Scam ) Strikes Again

This post I read this afternoon brought back a flood of memories from last year. The sad truth of reality these days is that there are so many people trying to use social media as a way of scamming those that are trustworthy. I had my mind all set on a PS5 that I saw online last September, quickly jumped at it, and after spending $600 never heard anything back again. People pretend to be someone they are not and seize the opportunity to trick others with false accounts and "Fake promises" - like for instance North Dakota State Fair concert tickets.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Ukrainians to join family members in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has already welcomed Ukrainian families displaced by the war with Russia, and more are coming. Bismarck Global Neighbors is helping these families with all the paperwork and getting settled with their host families. They are currently working with 20 families, most of whom have relatives close to Bismarck and Dickinson.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Did A Woman Steal A Baby From A Bismarck Hospital?

There is a post that's been shared nearly 300 times on Facebook, claiming a woman abducted a baby from a Bismarck hospital. A Facebook page called "Anyway Goronga" posted this claim to the "Bismarck Rummage and More" Facebook page. The post said a woman impersonated a nurse and waked out...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
roundupweb.com

"Dakota Day Trips, The Road To Rural Wonders," Highlights Little Known Treasures

Cliff Naylor, famous for his "Off The Beaten Path" stories on KFYR TV, has published his third book featuring rural treasures in North Dakota, eastern Montana and northern South Dakota. "These are 50 new places, all well worth a trip to," Naylor said. Because it is self-published rather than through the North Dakota Tourism, Naylor was able to include eastern Montana places like the unique little town of Westby, the remarkable Fairview Lift Bridge, and the Dirty Shame Show, Scobey. Although readers cannot visit, he also writes about the Dinosaur Cowboy, Clayton Phipps, who is a rancher with thousands of dinosaur bones on his property. He digs them up and sells them and has one remarkable piece, Dueling Dinosaurs, a couple of complete skeletons engaged in mortal combat, at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
MONTANA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

Floating Gas Prices From Bismarck To Minot

We all pulled our hair out when the gas prices kept rising and rising. Seemed like just yesterday when there was literally panic at the pumps. We went through a frustrating time watching the price of gas creep past $4.00 a gallon, and then like fingernails slowly dragging down a chalkboard, the pain became much worse as the possibility of forking over $5 a gallon loomed. Are better days ahead?
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota’s Top 11 Favorite Lakes According To Our Fans

As we approach another near 100-degree day in Bismarck Mandan all I can think of is the lake. How I wish I had my toes in the water and my butt in the sand. There is something so therapeutic about being near water. There's a reason why people pay big bucks for a little slice of heaven on a piece of shoreline somewhere.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry seeing drastic shortages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry is running into the worst food shortages it has seen. The non-profit is struggling to make ends meet. Keeping these shelves stocked has been harder than ever. ”Now we actually have a distribution list so we can keep better control of...
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

In Bismarck – 5 Things Some People ( ME ) Haven’t Tried

Ok, I have been out here in Bismarck long enough, and I'm running out of excuses. Well they aren't really excuses, but answers to the questions I get a lot - "You've been out here for two years and you've never ______?" My replies are usually that I'm just flat-out lazy or because I simply just haven't had the chance, but to be honest with you that's not necessarily true either. I have lived in North Dakota for a total of over 8 years now so I'm no stranger to the traditions of brutally cold days AND like we just went through some blistering hot temperatures. I wonder if anyone else can relate to my inexperience in doing 5 of these things:
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Lincoln celebrates anniversary with ‘Lincoln Days’

LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Lincoln celebrated its 45th anniversary in style. Lincoln, North Dakota is a young city, but one that is growing every year. For five years, the city has celebrated their anniversary in a big way — with an annual event called “Lincoln Days.”
LINCOLN, ND
US 103.3

Tigirlily Crashes NoDak Wedding Dance & Guess What They Sang?

The sisters from Hazen, North Dakota, Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, otherwise known as the National recording act Tigirlily crashed a wedding dance over the weekend in Bismarck. I wonder if they said they had a maple syrup conglomerate in Vermont?. Details come to us from a listener who videotaped the...
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy