Public Comment Sought on Proposed Improvements to Illinois 37 in Benton
2 days ago
BENTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold an open house-style public meeting to discuss proposed improvements to Illinois 37 from the north edge of Bonnie to Bond Street in Benton. The meeting will be held Tuesday from 4 to 6...
MCLEANSBORO – The new school year is right around the corner and students in the Hamilton County Unit 10 school district will be able to register for school online or in-person. According to the school district’s website, in-person registration will still be online and computer access will be provided...
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 33,066 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 deaths since a week ago, July 8th, 2022. This is a significant increase of statewide cases over the past seven days. The CDC reports that 50 counties are now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, a number that is up from 28 the week before. An additional 44 counties are at the Medium Community Level, that’s up from 43 the week before. The Low Community Level now only has 8 counties listed. With 94 of the state’s 102 counties in the High or Medium Level, statewide residents should be more diligent in taking precautions against COVID-19, especially with the newly discovered variants rapidly spreading. Area downstate counties on the High Level list are Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Marion, and Wabash. The Medium Level list includes Richland, Jasper, Crawford, Lawrence, Edwards, Wayne, White, Clay, Effingham, and Fayette. For more information, go to the dph.illinois.gov website.
If you aren't feeling well today, there's a good chance you don't live in Illinois' healthiest county. Over the past few years, the massive disparity in human health in specific counties not only in Illinois but across America has been on display. If you keep up with the rate of...
After some recent analysis of crashes and fatalities, this highway that runs through the entire state is now considered the 'most dangerous' road in Illinois. The website, This vs That, recently shared some data about the roads we drive and which of them greatly increase our risk of crashes and worse, crashes that result in a fatality.
It's been a rough 2022 for many people, as you're no doubt fully aware. One particular company is having a very rough year, especially in Illinois, as once again they've been ordered to halt all sales in the state. Back in May, Carvana had its license to sell cars in...
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) -After hitting record highs, the average price for a gallon of gas is coming down. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas is now $4.49. That’s down nearly 50 cents compared to a month ago. Here in the Heartland, average gas prices are...
The Illinois Secretary of State's Office received an emergency rule change submitted from the Illinois State Police (ISP), directed by Governor Pritzker. The rule change will implement broader use of Clear and Present Danger reports which can bar or revoke a resident's Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card.
The Cook County treasurer’s office proposes to modify Illinois’ Scavenger Sale law. Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and Hal Dardick Director of Research for Cook County Treasurer talks with the Steve Cochran Show about knocking down inflation and cutting property taxes for minority homeowners to create a more equitable housing market.
President Biden may see a primary challenge if Gov. J.B. Pritzker chooses to run for reelection in 2024. Wirepoints’ Ted Dabrowski talks to the Steve Cochran Show about the voters’ lack of confidence in Vice President Kamala Harris and urges voters to do their research before voting.
The Hickory Ridge Apartment complex in Centralia has received a conditional award of $277,990 in funding to provide critical improvements. The complex is one of 27 affordable housing developments throughout Illinois that has been awarded nearly $12-million in funding through the new Limited Rehabilitation Preservation Program. Governor JB Pritzker says the fund is designed to preserve the safety and long-term stability of affordable rental housing for the benefit of the very low-income or low-income households across the state.
(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.1 days suitable for field work on average last week around the state. The average temperature was 75.3 degrees last week, nearly 1 degree (0.9) below normal. The statewide rainfall averaged 0.68 inches last week, almost even with the average. As of Sunday, corn silking around the state reached 60% while corn in the dough stage was at 6%. Soybeans blooming reached 41% while beans setting pods were at 8%. The crop conditions were mostly good to excellent, at 70% for corn and 62% for soybeans. The statewide wheat harvest is nearly complete, at 96%.
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Construction for a new police department is underway in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Heavy machinery is moving dirt and laying foundation for the city’s new police department in Veterans Park in the downtown area. Chief Trent Page has walked the hallways of the current police...
(The Center Square) – A new report shows which Illinois police departments are making the most drunk driving arrests. Funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists has released the results of its annual Illinois DUI asset survey for 2021. According to...
A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
For the second time in two months, a popular used car company is again banned from selling in the state of Illinois. Carvana is known for its modern approach to selling cars with its towering vending machines and quippy TV ads. But in the last two months, the company’s dealer's...
CHICAGO - Illinois State Police on Monday submitted an emergency rule to allow for broader use of "clear and present danger" reports — aimed at barring applicants from receiving a firearm owner’s identification card or revoking a current card for those who exhibit violent or suicidal behavior. It’s...
CARTERVILLE – United States Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo has announced that the Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $4.2 million grant to John A. Logan College. The grant will be used to construct the John A. Logan College Career and Technical Center at the College’s main campus in Carterville.
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - An Illinois House Republican has introduced a plan to hold parents or legal guardians criminally liable for gun violence caused by their children with FOID cards if they gave consent for a FOID application. Rep. Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield) says everyone needs to take gun safety seriously. The...
