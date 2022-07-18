Gas prices still dropping, down to between $4.29 and $4.49 around Branch County

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life playing the Lucky for Life. The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night, 02-04-18-22-41, to win the big prize. The lucky player bought the winning ticket at the East Michigan Marathon gas station, located at 1411 East Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek. Lottery officials say this is the third time in 2022 that a player from Michigan has won the lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life. Players who win the lifetime prize have the choice of receiving their winnings as annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or as a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000. The prize must be claimed by the winner at the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. In addition to this, officials say the lucky player should call 844-887-6836, option 2, to schedule an appointment to collect their prize. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO