ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Gas prices still dropping, down to between $4.29 and $4.49 around Branch County

By Jim Measel
wtvbam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Gas prices continue to go down after setting record highs in early June. Spotters for the web site gasbuddy.com reported gas prices in Branch County on Monday morning were mostly between $4.29 and...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 2

Related
WNDU

Signs of slowdown in RV industry after Keystone RV Company announces plant closures

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - There are growing signs that the red-hot RV market appears to be cooling off. Those signs include two planned plant closings. “Yeah, everything was going really well, and it seemed like, all the sudden, it just, we dropped in units, and, but it was still enough to keep us, keep us going and everything,” Keystone RV Company Plant 41 worker Robert Davis told 16 News Now. “But then, just all the sudden, it came to a halt.”
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Keystone RV to close two Goshen factories

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Keystone RV has announced that they are closing down two of its plants in Goshen. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed motorhome sales to record highs over the past two years, but how each individual company fared varies. While Keystone RV, which is owned by Thor Industries, did not...
GOSHEN, IN
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: SMB&T tells customers to be aware of bank fraud

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With bank fraud on the rise, it is important that you recognize the warning signs and avoid being a victim. Southern Michigan Bank and Trust says you should be on the lookout for missing bills or statements, unexpected charges on debit and credit cards or unsolicited credit cards.
COLDWATER, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek roads closed for sink hole repairs

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Those commuting in Battle Creek can expect lane closures as the city works to repair two sink holes over the coming days. The City of Battle Creek is sending sewer crews to repair two inlet sink holes along multiple roadways in the city between Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coldwater, MI
Traffic
County
Branch County, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Coldwater, MI
Branch County, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Traffic
22 WSBT

Keystone RV workers given notice of plant closure in Goshen

Some 150 workers at a Keystone RV plant in Goshen learned this morning they will be out of work in September. Employees were given a letter Monday morning. Despite information coming from employees, Keystone has not yet offered a response. Keystone has not released any information yet, although the company...
GOSHEN, IN
CBS Detroit

Lottery Ticket Worth $25K A Year For Life Purchased In Battle Creek

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life playing the Lucky for Life. The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night, 02-04-18-22-41, to win the big prize. The lucky player bought the winning ticket at the East Michigan Marathon gas station, located at 1411 East Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek. Lottery officials say this is the third time in 2022 that a player from Michigan has won the lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life. Players who win the lifetime prize have the choice of receiving their winnings as annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or as a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000. The prize must be claimed by the winner at the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. In addition to this, officials say the lucky player should call 844-887-6836, option 2, to schedule an appointment to collect their prize. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wtvbam.com

Union City’s “Hometown Gazette” to cease publication on August 17

UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The owners of the “Hometown Gazette” have announced the newspaper will shut down after its August 17 edition. Owners Andrea and Troy Tennyson said in a post on the paper’s Facebook page on Monday that the decision was not an easy one and it came about for a variety of reasons.
UNION CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Drop#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#The State Of Michigan
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alcona, Alpena, Arenac, Bay, Cheboygan, Crawford, Genesee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Arenac; Bay; Cheboygan; Crawford; Genesee; Gladwin; Hillsdale; Huron; Ingham; Iosco; Jackson; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Montmorency; Oakland; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 477 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MI . MICHIGAN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALCONA ALPENA ARENAC BAY CHEBOYGAN CRAWFORD GENESEE GLADWIN HILLSDALE HURON INGHAM IOSCO JACKSON LAPEER LENAWEE LIVINGSTON MACOMB MIDLAND MONROE MONTMORENCY OAKLAND OGEMAW OSCODA OTSEGO PRESQUE ISLE ROSCOMMON SAGINAW SANILAC SHIAWASSEE ST. CLAIR TUSCOLA WASHTENAW WAYNE
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner: Michigan man ID’d in Monday fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The man that died in a fatal crash Monday morning has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as an Adrian Michigan man. John Thomas Xirafakis, Jr., 36, was the front seat passenger in an SUV that crashed into the back of a semi on Interstate 469 just south of Tillman Road around 1:30 a.m. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WWMT

Allegan, Branch, Calhoun counties oppose "Zillow bills."

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Several West Michigan counties, including Calhoun, Branch and Allegan, adopted resolutions opposing state house bills they said aimed to solely benefit the real-estate website Zillow. The bills would require county treasury departments provide public housing records to the site at a discount or free of charge.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Hops on Monroe lineup for Thursday night announced

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – This week’s lineup for Hops On Monroe has been announced. Atwater Brewery from Grosse Pointe Park will be serving the beer. The food trucks will be from MaMazzoni’s Italian Beef and Ol Pappy’s Kettle Corn. Jacob Mayer and his MUZIK 4 U...
MONROE, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allen, Auglaize, Crawford, Defiance, Delaware, Erie, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Auglaize; Crawford; Defiance; Delaware; Erie; Fulton; Hancock; Hardin; Henry; Huron; Logan; Lucas; Marion; Mercer; Ottawa; Paulding; Putnam; Sandusky; Seneca; Shelby; Union; Van Wert; Williams; Wood; Wyandot SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 477 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN AUGLAIZE CRAWFORD DEFIANCE DELAWARE ERIE FULTON HANCOCK HARDIN HENRY HURON LOGAN LUCAS MARION MERCER OTTAWA PAULDING PUTNAM SANDUSKY SENECA SHELBY UNION VAN WERT WILLIAMS WOOD WYANDOT
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
michiganradio.org

Michigan's race for governor: Meet GOP candidate Garrett Soldano

Michigan's primary election is August 2. There are five candidates trying to win the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November election. As part of Michigan Radio's Election 2022 coverage, we're speaking to those candidates on Morning Edition. Garrett Soldano is a chiropractor and owns...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

Alert system aims to warn Calhoun County in emergencies

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — You can now sign up to receive emergency alerts from Calhoun County authorities for potentially hazardous weather, traffic, and emergency situations. The sheriff’s office emergency management division and county dispatch will start using the Rave Alerts System starting on Aug. 1. Residents can choose...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

BCPD issues statement related to Bedford Township issue

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Police Department has been responding to a series of complaints between landowners in the Waubascon Road area, in Bedford Township, since March 2021. One of the landowners, Justin Schotts, has posted a series of personally-created videos – as many as...
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy