Cedar Rapids, IA

Missing cat found safe after weeks of roaming airport

KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith less than four months to the November election, Governor Kim Reynolds has a wide lead over her Democratic challenger. Monday...

www.kcrg.com

WOWT

Iowa inmate serving life sentence for kidnapping dies in prison

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa inmate sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and other charges died over the weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 56-year-old William Harrison Barbee was pronounced dead on Saturday, July 16. Barbee died due to an unexpected medical emergency while incarcerated...
FORT DODGE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa DNR urges river safety after two separate drownings on the same day

A pet cat who disappeared for three weeks after jumping out of a plane’s cargo hold in Boston has finally been captured. Coastal tech companies slowing hiring may help Iowa companies. Updated: 6 hours ago. Local tech experts say companies on the coasts are slowing to hire, but that...
Mix 97-3

Have You Driven on Iowa’s Hidden Rollercoaster Road?

The Hawkeye State is full of hidden surprises only those who call the area home know about. One such surprise is a road that more than lives up to its name. It's the type of gravel road that almost nobody travels on anymore. But for those who do, it can be the ride of a lifetime.
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Four-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident While in Colorado

On Friday of last week, an Indianola, Iowa four-year-old boy died in a freak accident while visiting his grandmother in Colorado. According to KDVR in the Denver area, the boy was struck by a falling tree and killed. The accident took place in Jefferson County, Colorado near Jay Way and Weaver Drive around 7:45 AM.
INDIANOLA, IA
1380kcim.com

State Auditor, Rob Sand, Scheduled For Several Stops In Western Iowa Thursday

State Auditor, Rob Sand, is making several stops in western Iowa tomorrow (Thursday) as he travels the state on his annual Townhall Tour. Sand begins the day in Mills County in Glenwood with visits to Montgomery and Pottawattamie Counties before heading to Missouri Valley City Park in Harrison County. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sand will speak with constituents about his office’s work and showcase areas where they have saved Iowa taxpayers money by rooting out misuse of public funds and implementing the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The Townhall Tour takes Sand next to Harlan in Shelby County, where he will give a similar presentation from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Potters Park. Sand is in Audubon at Albert the Bull Park from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and finishes the day in Atlantic at Atlantic City Park from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Each town hall is open for the public to attend.
98.1 KHAK

An Iowa Hy-Vee Has Been Offering ‘Adult Lunchables’ [PHOTO]

I'll occasionally pick up a Lunchable from the grocery store when I'm hungry, but I've never seen one like this before!. This morning on Facebook, I came across a post that a few of my Facebook friends shared with a photo of an "Adult Lunchable." According to the original poster Lindsey Meredith, the Hy-Vee store located at 110 S D Street in Oskaloosa was offering them for $9.99! That might sound like a lot for a Lunchable, but wait until you see what's included in it:
OSKALOOSA, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa man convicted in lottery-rigging scheme is paroled

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former lottery computer technician convicted in a scheme to rig computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family has been paroled after serving more than five years in an Iowa prison. Online prisoner records show 59-year-old Eddie Tipton was released from prison...
Eagle 102.3

Photos: Palisades-Kepler State Park

Weekends are for the family. Hiking has become a great way to stay in shape and keep my kids active. This Saturday our trip took us through Mount Vernon to just outside of Cedar Rapids, IA to Palisades-Kepler State Park. Palisades-Kepler lies along the beautiful Cedar River in Linn County. The 840-acre park features river bluffs, deep ravines, a sprawling forest with a large variety of wildflowers, and loads of wildlife.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WOWT

Iowa woman struggles to get belongings from moving company

LOGAN, Iowa (WOWT) - A move closer to family has been an emotional time for an Iowa senior citizen and her daughter. The distress is not because they are uprooting. The move is far more costly than expected and the family’s belongings are a month behind in delivery. Barbara...
LOGAN, IA
KCAU 9 News

DNR warns water may not be safe at multiple Iowa beaches

POLK CITY, IOWA — Iowans looking to escape the heat this week are being greeted by warnings at nearly a dozen state beaches saying “swimming not recommended” or “swimming discouraged” due to high levels of E. coli in the water. “Routine water quality monitoring is conducted at all of the State Park beaches and many […]
kwit.org

A Small, Strange Iowa Road Trip

I'm proposing a small, strange road trip. Stay with me. Father Paul Matthias Dobberstein designed The Grotto of the Redemption from the story of shepherds who carved places of worship into caves and crevices, then decked them out with icons. Thus, grotto has come to mean “a holy place.”
KCCI.com

Iowa man flown to Des Moines hospital after motorcycle crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Adair County on Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Troopers say 50-year-old Robert W. Hobbs, of Waterloo, was exiting Interstate 80 westbound. He crashed while...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA

