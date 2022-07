A 19-year-old has been jailed for murder after fatally stabbing a 17-year-old in Smethwick, West Midlands, in May 2021.Cam'Ron Dunn was jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years after stabbing Derlano Samuels with a "Rambo" knife in the street and inside a shop.This clip shows Dunn pulling the knife out and chasing Samuels."Derlano was a happy, positive, thoughtful and kind-hearted person. His life was taken from him before his 18th birthday in a senseless act at the hands of another", Samuels' family said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Red ruffed lemurs enjoy frozen treats at safari park as heatwave hits UKJill Biden tells group of Hispanic voters they are ‘as unique as breakfast tacos’Tory leadership: Kemi Badenoch says she won’t enter tax cut ‘bidding war’

