Bobbi Zeman and Kin SrinerScreen shot Maurice Benard Twitter. Kin Shriner and Jackie Zeman have a 45-year connection on thanks to General Hospital. The duo joined castmate Maurice Benard on Sunday, January 17th, on his Vlog State of Mind for the first of a two-part interview. The second edition will air on Sunday, July 24th. Shriner and Zeman shared some behind-the-scenes secrets related to their early days on the ABC soap. Benard said this is the first time he has interviewed two people at once and how he recalls watching Shriner and Zeman on General Hospital when he was only 14 years old.

1 DAY AGO