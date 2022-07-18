ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Secret Service Riot Conduct Raises 'Obstruction Of Justice' Concerns: Ex-White House Lawyer

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQw0A_0gjRj9QA00

Troubling actions by Secret Service agents linked to the Jan. 6 insurrection raise concerns about possible “obstruction of justice,” Brookings Institute fellow Norm Eisen said Sunday.

Eisen, a White House ethics lawyer in the Obama administration, was part of a panel discussion on CNN addressing the disclosure that the Secret Service had deleted text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021, which could be important in the ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump’s attempt to reverse his election defeat.

But the deleted texts are just part of the disturbing Secret Service story, Eisen said.

He pointed to agents behind the scenes deriding bombshell testimony last month before the House Jan. 6 committee by Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Hutchinson testified that Tony Ornato, an agent who also served as White House deputy chief of staff for operations, told her that Trump had lunged for the steering wheel of the presidential limo on Jan. 6 because he wanted to be taken to the Capitol after he told his supporters to march there and “fight like hell.”

Agent Bobby Engel then grabbed Trump’s arm to stop him from interfering with the driver, Ornato recounted, according to Hutchinson.

The Secret Service said it would issue a statement responding to Hutchinson’s testimony, but hasn’t yet done so, nearly three weeks later. Unnamed Secret Service sources told reporters that agents would testify under oath contradicting Hutchinson, which also hasn’t happened.

“I think that the questions” about the Secret Service “have a larger significance than just whether data were lost or not,” Eisen said.

“I’m very concerned that after Cassidy Hutchinson testified, that devastating blockbuster testimony about Donald Trump’s anger that he couldn’t go to the Capitol, that some in the Secret Service”— Tony Ornato and Bobby Engel —“seem to be part of an anonymous whisper campaign disagreeing with her story,” he added.

“Then there have been other witnesses who have come forward and pushed back on that, including a member” of the Metropolitan Police Department, who reportedly backed up Hutchinson’s account, Eisen said. “And now we find out that documents may be missing from the critical days.”

“I think it needs to be looked at [for] possible legal issues, including was there any intentional effort to obstruct justice here as part of Donald Trump’s Secret Service agents being too close to Donald Trump?” Eisen asked.

“We don’t know the answer,” Eisen added. “But that needs to get a hard look from the [Secret] Service, from Congress, and from the Department of Justice.”

Were the agents “part of an effort to intimidate Cassidy Hutchinson? We need answers,” he added.

Comments / 344

Mark Zika
2d ago

Eisen is no authority whatsoever. This is the guy who as White House Ethics lawyer advised AG Holder to obstruct the Fast and Furious Investigation into Holder. He spoke no such truth to power when he held the office. This man is a complete Partiisan Hack and his picture should next to word in the Dictionary.

Reply(3)
30
Tracey
2d ago

It's called the secret service for a reason. Wouldn't we all like to know what went on with Obamas, Clintons and especially Bidens behind the scenes????

Reply(72)
71
jeff pickner
2d ago

all involved in the attempted overthrow of the government and the disruption of a legal vote need a minimum of 20 years, this is not a question

Reply(29)
49
Related
Law & Crime

Another Trump-Supporting Congress Member Reveals That the District Attorney Investigating 2020 Election Subversion Has Subpoenaed Him

Another Donald Trump-supporting member of Congress disclosed on Monday that the Georgia prosecutor investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election has issued a subpoena against him — and announced plans to fight the request the day before his scheduled testimony. Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) revealed the development in...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Eisen
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Tom Cotton blames the wrong president for Iranian threat

It was about a week ago when President Joe Biden sat down with an Israeli news outlet and took aim at one of his predecessor’s most important failures: Donald Trump, the Democrat said, made a “gigantic mistake“ withdrawing the United States from the international nuclear agreement with Iran, which pushed our adversary closer to acquiring a nuclear weapon.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Service#Secret Service Agents#Brookings Institute#Cnn#Trump White House
POLITICO

Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, told the Jan. 6 panel that he'd advised Donald Trump in December 2020 to concede the election.

Scalia had led Trump's Department of Labor. What’s happening: Eugene Scalia, who served as Donald Trump’s labor secretary, told the Jan. 6 select committee during a taped deposition that he'd encouraged the then-president in mid-December 2020 to concede the election to Joe Biden. What he said: Scalia —...
POTUS
CNN

Opinion: Trump White House confrontation that says it all

In the months after Joe Biden's 2020 victory, Donald Trump's diehard supporters floated increasingly desperate schemes to try to keep him in office, including seizing voting machines. As Trump's former White House counsel said, they never offered proof of any significant election fraud. Pat Cipollone told the January 6 committee that they should have "put up or shut up."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
White House
The Veracity Report

Opinion: New Poll Suggests Many Americans Believe 1/6 Hearings are Politically Biased

A further survey shows most of those also believe the primary purpose of the hearings is simply to prevent former President Donald Trump from running again in 2024. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: I&I/TIPP Polling, CNN, USA Today, and The Harvard Law Review.
americanmilitarynews.com

DOJ, FBI deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority during Jan. 6 Capitol breach: Report

The Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) deployed secret commandos with shoot-to-kill authority in Washington, D.C. during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach, according to a Newsweek exclusive report. The deployment was planned days ahead. The secret operation was directed by then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

‘Relishing prospect of martyrdom’: Steve Bannon accused of treating trial as theatre arriving for court in three shirts

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Steve Bannon, the right-wing activist and one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump, who was indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the events leading up to and during the 6 January Capitol riot.Arriving for Jury selection on Monday at the E Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC, Mr Bannon was accused of showboating by some observers because he appeared in his customary multiple layers of clothing. Specifically, Mr Bannon wore three shirts.Senior legal affairs reporter for Politico Josh Gerstein...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Trump 'Vicious Animal' Who 'Poisoned Democracy': Ex-GOP Sen. Alan Simpson

Alan Simpson, a former Republican senator from Wyoming, had harsh words for former President Donald Trump and his impact on American democracy, according to a new book. Simpson served in the United States Senate from 1979 to 1997, during which time he also served as a whip for the Republican Senate from 1985 till the end of his tenure under the leadership of Bob Dole. Now 90 years old, his new comments about Trump emerged in the recently released book, Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump's Washington and the Price of Submission, by Mark Leibovich, who is a staff writer for The Atlantic.
WYOMING STATE
MSNBC

The problem(s) with Lindsey Graham’s reaction to a grand jury subpoena

It was about a week after the 2020 presidential race was called when Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, accused Sen. Lindsey Graham of contacting him directly to question the validity of legally cast ballots. The GOP senator conceded that they had a conversation, but he called the underlying allegation “ridiculous.”
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

100K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy