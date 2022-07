A former candidate for Horry County Council was arrested yesterday. Katrina Morrison was taken into custody in connection to an incident that happened in late June on Highway 17 in Little River. Warrants for Morrison said between June 20th and June 23rd, she bypassed a posted sign for no trespassing, went onto a property and damaged an electric sign causing around $1,400 in damage. Morrison was arrested by Horry County police and was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 4:30 p.m. yesterday.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO