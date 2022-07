ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating after five people were allegedly shot at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta. It happened at the Forest Cove Apartment Complex on Thomasville Boulevard at around 2 a.m. Police tell CBS46 five people, between 13 and 42 years old, were injured. One of the victims, a teenager, was found in critical condition and rushed to the hospital in a fire truck.

