A Georgia woman is facing murder charges after she allegedly stabbed three of her children to death during a house fire on Friday. According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a call around 9:30 p.m. on Friday about a domestic disturbance and house fire. Upon arrival, officials found seven children inside the home, two of whom were pronounced dead on the scene after their mother, Darlene Brister, 40, reportedly stabbed them as the house was burning down.

PAULDING COUNTY, GA ・ 23 DAYS AGO