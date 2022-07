Free agent James Harden has agreed on a two-year, $68.6m contract to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time scoring champion will take less salary this season, having previously declined a $47.3m option to become a free agent, with the aim of helping the team improve and chase the championship he still seeks.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO