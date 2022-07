NOTE: This story originally appeared in The College Today. The majestic oaks providing shade in the Cistern Yard, the cedar of Lebanon providing tradition at the annual Sottile tree lighting ceremony, the bald cypresses providing evidence of autumn in the Cougar Mall, the longleaf magnolias, the loquats, the palmetto trees: The College of Charleston’s trees give our campus distinction, making it a recognizable and unique place. And now, they’re getting some recognition of their own.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO