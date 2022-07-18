ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHIFT ATL Fundraiser in Downtown Atlantic

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
(Atlantic) SHIFT ATL hosted their second annual major fundraiser on Saturday on 14 East 4th Street in downtown Atlantic in front of the initial renovation. The Telegraph Building, the group’s inaugural project, started in 2020.

SHIFT ATL President Jessie Shiels addressing the large gathering, said the project included demolition, stabilization, plumbing, electrical, new flooring, mural, and an interior wall system. The group rents the two-bedroom AirBnB on the upper story. The lower level is commercial space.

Shiels says the project alone cost around $450,000. Additionally, in January 2021, SHIFT ATL flipped a home and placed it back on the market.

The evening included a steak dinner and dueling pianos.

SHIFT ATL, a 501(c)3 nonprofit formed in 2019, continues to build upon its broad but straightforward vision for the place they have made home: to shift the direction of Atlantic’s social and economic development opportunities by leveraging partnerships and strengthening social bonds within the community. They intend to revitalize Atlantic through projects, services, and programs that will enhance the community and foster a sense of growth.

