Lincoln, IL

Dry and Warm This Week

By WCRA
Effingham Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week is expected to be dry and warm. According to the...

www.effinghamradio.com

Effingham Radio

Heavy Rainfall Across Listening Area Sunday

Heavy rains fell across the listening area on Sunday. The following rainfall totals are currently reported by the National Weather Service in Lincoln:. 10:35am on 07/17/2022- Effingham County Airport 2.93 inches. 07:30am on 07/17/2022- 3 miles Southeast of Teutopolis 1.56 inches. 07:30am on 07/17/2022- 3 miles West/Northwest of Effingham 2.10...
LINCOLN, IL
25newsnow.com

Drying out and heating up this week

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The system that brought some dreary weather for the start of Sunday is off to our east now. We’ll begin to see clouds decrease and the sun to return for the second half of Sunday. Going to keep a slight chance for rain throughout the rest of the day as this system could wrap around some isolated showers north of 74, but I expect most of us to remain dry. Because of the added moisture in the air, patchy fog is likely to form overnight and tomorrow morning, so be careful when driving tonight and early tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s overnight.
PEORIA, IL
smilepolitely.com

Curtis Orchard opens tomorrow

If you've been missing those apple cider doughnuts, the wait is almost over. Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch reopens for the season July 20th. Check out their website to see what activities are available at this point in the summer. The full scope of activities, apple picking, and the Flying Monkey Café will open later in August.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Fire Department battles afternoon fire at Peoria businesses

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A spark from a welder caused Peoria firefighters to battle a Tuesday afternoon fire at GRM Industries and Natural Fiber Welding in Peoria. The fire broke out just after 1 PM Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming the building, with crews quickly...
PEORIA, IL
City
Lincoln, IL
WCIA

Springfield crews respond to fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire crews are on the scene of a fire. In a Facebook post, fire officials said it happened near 5th and Cedar streets. They stated heavy black smoke was coming from the second floor. There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt. This is a developing story.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria crews battle early morning blaze

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 5:15 a.m. Monday to the area of W. Susan Curve Court and N. Stephen Drive on reports of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the roof of the home. Additional crews made entry, finding fire in the attic, which was brought under control within about 10 minutes.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

YMCA ready to open new Bloomington facility

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After nearly a decade of planning and building, the Bloomington-Normal Y.M.C.A. is preparing to open its new facility in Bloomington. The nearly 70,000 sq. feet facility will be located near OSF St. Joseph off of Washington Street. Spaces in the building include expanded gym space and an aquatic center featuring water therapy pools and many basketball hoops on the gymnasium floor.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Asher’s Bar & Grill prepares for the grand opening

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The owners of Asher’s Bar & Grill, Russell and Ashley Spencer are making the last touches to their renowned restaurant, now in Pekin. Back in November, their Farmington restaurant was destroyed in a fire, but they refused to stop there. The Spencers said the...
PEKIN, IL
97ZOK

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Decatur family transforms backyard into Chinese garden

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Walking into the backyard of the Coulthard family’s Decatur home is like stepping into another country. Yinglan Coulthard has tended to her Chinese garden for 10 years. Each year, harvesting an array of vegetables found often in Chinese recipes. “Long bean and cucumber, it’s really...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur shelter asking for help with HVAC replacement

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — God’s Shelter of Love in Decatur is asking the community for help to keep their thrift store running. In June, the air compressor at Blessingdale’s Thrift Store could not withstand the heatwave and failed. It would cost $57,000 to replace. Despite the interior of the building reaching 93 degrees at some points, the store is still getting customers, showing how much people want to help.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Road construction, closures continue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Various road construction projects are either beginning this week or continuing from last week in Springfield, which will result in several lane and roads being closed to traffic. 5th Street will be closing between Broad Place and Iles Avenue on Friday as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project. Thru traffic […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
smilepolitely.com

Half a dozen doughnuts from half a dozen places in Champaign-Urbana

My child is always down for doughnuts. He doesn't ask if we're getting doughnuts, he just asks, "When are we getting doughnuts?" Over the last two weeks, I ordered a half dozen doughnuts from a half dozen places in Champaign-Urbana. Please don't be mad that I did not drive to Danville for Royal Donut; they do make a good doughnut, but it's currently closed with a projected opening in mid-August. Curtis Orchard opens for the season today, so you won't find the popular apple doughnuts in this list either.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

Body found in wooded area in Pekin

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A male body was found earlier Monday in the 3400 block of Court Street in Pekin. Pekin Police say that officers responded to a report of a found body in a wooded area at around 10:48 a.m. and found a deceased man. Police say...
PEKIN, IL
smilepolitely.com

It’s time to gather your items for Dump and Run

The 20th annual Dump and Run sale, hosted by the University YMCA, is happening August 20-21, and beginning August 1st they will be ready to accept your donations for the sale. It's the perfect time to start clearing out usable items in your house or apartment that you just don't use anymore. Donating them to the sale will keep them out of a landfill, and put them into the hands of someone else who can use them.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shut downs part of University St. and McClure Ave.

UPDATE: Several people were taken to a local hospital following a crash Monday night in Peoria. Officials say just after 9:30 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to the area of W. McClure Ave. and N. University St. for a crash involving two vehicles. When first responders arrived, they found...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Decatur Public Transit to resume bus fare collection

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Public Transit System will begin collecting bus fares again starting Monday, July 25, 2022. The fare collection was suspended in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be returning in order to allow DPTS to move forward with improvements and enhancements that have been delayed.
DECATUR, IL

