Dry and Warm This Week

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The system that brought some dreary weather for the start of Sunday is off to our east now. We’ll begin to see clouds decrease and the sun to return for the second half of Sunday. Going to keep a slight chance for rain throughout the rest of the day as this system could wrap around some isolated showers north of 74, but I expect most of us to remain dry. Because of the added moisture in the air, patchy fog is likely to form overnight and tomorrow morning, so be careful when driving tonight and early tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s overnight.

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO