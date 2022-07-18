ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City gas prices continue to dip

By Micah Bray
KCTV 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prices at the pump continue to dip in Kansas City!. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Kansas City has dropped 44.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stands 16.6 cents lower than last week. Although prices have declined recently, Kansas...

www.kctv5.com

