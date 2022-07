EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents rescued a Guatemalan citizen snakebite victim near Falfurrias Sunday. On July 17, at approximately 11:00 p.m., RGV agents apprehended a group of five illegal migrants unlawfully in the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. A migrant from Guatemala informed the agents he had been bitten by an unknown type of snake. An emergency medical technician agent assessed the subject and immediately requested emergency medical services. The subject was transported to a nearby location where he was air lifted to a hospital and administered rattlesnake anti-venom protocols.

