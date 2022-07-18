“Hazardous Weather Outlook” Issued by National Weather Service

If you’re looking for vacant housing, there’s one Alabama metro area with more options than many of the cities across the U.S. According to Anytime Estimate, a real estate and loan website, Birmingham is one of just seven cities out of America’s 50 most populous with an overall vacancy rate higher than the national average of 11.6%. Nationally, 5.8% of rental units are vacant, while 1.4% of homeowner units are unoccupied.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO