“Hazardous Weather Outlook” Issued by National Weather Service

 2 days ago

Hazardous Weather Outlook / National Weather Service Birmingham AL. Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Pike-and Barbour. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the counties served by the...

alabamawx.com

Strong Storms Over Parts Of North/Central Alabama

RADAR CHECK: A band of strong thunderstorms is lined up from northern Bibb County around West Blocton, through the Birmingham metro, then to near Gadsden and Weiss Lake at mid-afternoon. These storms are producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and lots of lightning. They are moving slowly to the east/southeast, and will slowly diminish after sunset.
WEST BLOCTON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Bridge inspections cause lane closures on I-59 NB & SB, in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE — Beginning at approximately 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will perform Routine Bridge Inspections on I-59 between Chalkville Mountain Road and Deerfoot Parkway (Milepost 142.9 +/-). This operation will require the right (outside) lane of I-59 in each direction (SB & NB) to be closed during the inspection.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
#Central Alabama#Heat Indices#Weather
Two Hurt in Etowah County Crash Sunday Morning

Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle accident taking place on Sunday morning in Etowah County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at 8:05am on Alabama 132 at mile marker 16 with the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet, listed as a female from Altoona, and a male passenger being injured in that crash and taken for treatment of unknown injuries.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Unauthorized picking has negative impact on growers

Community peach growers can see a decrease in production not just from natural factors but also county residents helping themselves to ripened fruit. Codi Burnette of Burnette Farms said unauthorized picking is something they deal with every year, and it has the potential to have a large negative impact depending on how many are taken.
THORSBY, AL
AL.com

This Alabama metro area is among nation’s leaders in housing vacancy

If you’re looking for vacant housing, there’s one Alabama metro area with more options than many of the cities across the U.S. According to Anytime Estimate, a real estate and loan website, Birmingham is one of just seven cities out of America’s 50 most populous with an overall vacancy rate higher than the national average of 11.6%. Nationally, 5.8% of rental units are vacant, while 1.4% of homeowner units are unoccupied.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Body found in water in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is reporting a body found in the 5800 Block of Java Avenue Saturday evening. Investigators claim the victim was discovered in a body of water behind a home. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office is still trying to identify the individual and the exact cause of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Locals react to Monkey Pox in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot of people were out and about in downtown Mobile Saturday for the Dauphin Street Pole Vault. On Friday, Mobile County’s Health Department confirmed Alabama’s first case of monkeypox. Hours later a second was confirmed in Jefferson County. The Alabama Department of Public Health and Mobile County Health Department held a press conference Friday afternoon confirming the first cases of monkeypox in the state. One of the two cases is in Mobile County.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jack’s Reopening In Anniston on Quintard On July 25th

Anniston, AL – The public information officer for Anniston, Jackson Hodges, shared that the Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, announced that it will reopen its Anniston, Alabama location on Quintard Avenue on Monday, July 25. The location was temporarily closed in March to allow for the new Jack’s Southern Charm design to be integrated into the existing site.
ANNISTON, AL
Alabama Now

‘How devastating’ – New male lion kills female at Alabama zoo

A female lion was fatally injured while being introduced to a newly acquired male companion at the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama, officials said Tuesday. Akili, who was born in 2005 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and had been at the Birmingham Zoo since 2007, couldn’t be saved after being injured by a lion named Josh, who had been at the zoo since April.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Turkish software company relocating headquarters to Alabama

An Istanbul-based software platform will be moving its headquarters to Birmingham after an investment from the Alabama Futures Fund. The AFF announced this morning that it recently placed an investment in Stroma Vision, Inc. Stroma uses on-location cameras and access control equipment to monitor conditions in production, manufacturing or service...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Shelby County asks for relief from decades-old school desegregation case

For the first time in more than thirty years, Shelby County Schools is seeking relief from a decades-old desegregation order. The order, Anthony T. Lee vs. Macon County Board of Education, was first initiated in 1963 as part of a group of school desegregation cases in Alabama, which charged that systems were operating “dual systems” of Black and white schools. Five years later, the Shelby County Board of Education was added as a defendant to the case.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
kalb.com

Birmingham Zoo lioness killed in introduction to new lion

The Rapides Parish School Board is exploring ways to respond to the critical shortage in the healthcare industry and provide more career opportunities for students through partnerships within the community.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

