Updated: Lexington water main break occurred because of ‘natural causes,’ pipe fixed

A water main break in a residential area of Lexington damaged at least three homes Monday morning, according to Maj. Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department.

Bowman said firefighters were originally dispatched to Rosemont Garden near Clays Mill Road for a report of a private alarm, but found a water main break upon arrival. Kentucky Utilities responded to cut off electricity to the impacted home and Kentucky American Water is also on scene.

At least three homes suffered damage, according to Bowman. The extent of the damage is unknown.

A spokesperson for Kentucky American Water said a 16-inch-diameter water main broke. Officials were still on scene hours after the initial report, working to pump out water from the area and assess the break and its impact.

As of 12:30 p.m., one customer was without water service and Kentucky American Water crews remained on site continuing to extract water, according to the spokesperson. The main break happened due to natural causes and the repairs were expected to begin Monday afternoon, according to the spokesperson.

Officials said later Monday that repair crews were taking the final steps to repair the water main and water service had been restored to those affected. Officials repaired the pipe just before 6 p.m.

“We and our contractor continue to work at the site today conducting cleanup and any remaining water extraction,” a spokesperson for Kentucky American Water said Tuesday.

Additional restoration efforts were expected to take place Tuesday.

