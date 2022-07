JLL Capital Markets announced Tuesday that it has closed the sale of Bowery Park in Highland Village to Dallas-based Kobalt Investment Company. JLL marketed the 65,477-square-foot premium suburban shopping center and office property on behalf of the seller, Boulder Peak Capital, which acquired the property last year and re-named it. Dallas-based Kobalt Investment Company acquired Bowery Park, located on 6.17 acres at 2570 Justin Road. Boulder Peak Capital still owns the apartments in the development. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO