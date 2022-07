The following notice was posted to the City of Marietta website about a program to present markers to homes in Marietta’s historic Black neighborhoods:. The Marietta History Center’s Diverse Cobb Advisory Committee is proud to announce a partnership with Cobb Landmarks, Inc. to present historic home markers to qualifying homes in historic black neighborhoods. Diverse Cobb Committee member, retired Judge Jim Morris, asked the committee to help identify homes that fit the criteria, which includes the age of the home and significance within the black community through the people who lived in and/or the events that took place there.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO