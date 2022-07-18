ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Shots fired at person on North Fargo apartment balcony

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are investigating after shots were fired at a person standing on his apartment...

www.am1100theflag.com

Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
