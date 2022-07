Click here to read the full article. Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, which has only been available online, will be going into Gap retail stores, starting with Gap’s Times Square flagship on Thursday at 10 a.m. and at select stores in the U.S. soon. A selection of eight Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga styles will be available in the store, which has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form, in line with the project’s vision of utilitarian design. The Gap’s entire second floor will be reimagined with the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga product, along with big visuals on...

APPAREL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO