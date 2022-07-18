ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Robbery suspect fired shot at officer

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot at an Oklahoma City police officer this weekend.

Officials say it all started when a victim called 911 to report a robbery at a home near N.W. 117th and Pennsylvania Ave.

The victim told dispatchers that the suspect in the robbery was walking along the roadway.

When an officer arrived at the scene, the suspect ran off and fired a round toward the officer. Police say the officer was not hit and didn’t fire a shot back.

At this point, the suspect is still on the loose.

