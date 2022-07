There was no fairytale finish to one-day international cricket for Ben Stokes on home turf, as he faltered with bat and ball at Chester-le-Street as South Africa kicked off the Royal London Series with a 62-run win over England.Stokes’ 105th and final ODI appearance was not one he will remember for his own contribution, bowling five stiff and wicketless overs for 44 runs before being dismissed for five, but the handful of ovations he received from a sell-out crowd was a touching reminder of the World Cup hero’s enduring legacy.Having lost four of their six games against India this month,...

