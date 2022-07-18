ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Radford Sheriff’s Office offering Life Skills Camp for children K-12

WSLS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRADFORD, Va. – The Radford Sheriff’s Office Kid’s Skills Camp is back for a second year. This is a camp designed for children K-12 that strives to teach them skills they don’t normally learn in school. The Sheriff’s Office will spend the weekend of August...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Where you can donate school supplies in Southwest Virginia

We have all heard of some form of school supplies fundraiser – No matter the name, whether it’s Stuff the Bus, Pack the Bus, or Fill the Bus, the goal is still the same: to make sure every student has what they need to have a successful school year.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Elevation Roanoke looking for volunteers to help pack meals

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A church organization in one of our hometowns needs your help packing thousands of meals for people in need. Elevation Roanoke is hoping to pack forty thousand meals this Saturday, July 23. The church is teaming up with Rise Against Hunger to pack those meals that...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Vinton man to serve 50 years for first-degree murder

ROANOKE, Va. – A Vinton man has been sentenced to serve 50 years for first-degree murder after the deaths of two people back in 2020. William Ray, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of April Barnicoat, 42, of Roanoke, and Eric Surface, 44, of Salem.
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Roanoke leaders look to new initiatives to help curb gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is focusing its efforts on the city’s most impacted communities. To help, Roanoke City leaders are adopting an approach used in Chicago. Commission Chairman Joe Cobb said it’s called “Operation Pinpoint.”. According to the latest data from...
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Radford, VA
WDBJ7.com

Habitat for Humanity of NRV looking for helping hands

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley is looking for help. The organization has two homes being built in Floyd County this week. In order to get the homeowners back in their homes, the group is looking for volunteers to help build. There are...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Two Roanoke women nabbed in Franklin County B&E

During the traffic stop, deputies identified two female subjects: Magen Shea Rader, 34 years old of Roanoke (pictured at right) and Amelia Louise Campbell, 25 years old of Roanoke (at left). The vehicle returned as stolen out of Vinton, Virginia and included items related to the residential construction site larceny. Both Rader and Campbell were arrested on scene. Rader has been charged with Petit Larceny < $500 and Receiving Stolen Goods – $200 or more. Additionally, she was served on an outstanding warrant for Possession of Sch I/II Drugs out of Alleghany County. She is being held on a $5,000 secured bond. Campbell has been charged with Petit Larceny < $1,000 and Stolen Goods: Buy/Receive, Larceny > $1,000. She is being held on a $2,500 secured bond.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Skills#K 12#A Camp#Day Camp#The Radford Sheriff#Skills Camp#The Sheriff S Office#The Fire Department#Ems
WSLS

Adoptions needed as Franklin County Humane Society reaches full capacity

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Humane Society has reached full capacity and is calling on the community for help. “WE ARE FULL! We are out of space for new intakes of cats and kittens,” the adoption center said in a Facebook post. “We can try to help in other ways but are out of space….We are also full of dogs.”
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Pulaski County NRCC ACCE student gives back to community

A New River Community College student in Pulaski County is spending her summer giving back to her community. Claire Wiedmer has spent time recently completing volunteer service hours at NRCC in Dublin. The student is part of NRCC’s Access to Community College Education (ACCE) program, an economic development public/private partnership that makes college available debt-free to high school and homeschooled graduates by funding NRCC tuition for two years. Part of the ACCE program includes students giving back to their local community through volunteer service.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Relationships
Cheryl E Preston

Suspect in I-81 hit and run shooting arrested in California

The Roanoke Times is reporting that a suspect has been apprehended, arrested, and charged in connection with a road rage incident that took place on June 17. The shooting happened after an accident occurred between a red Mazda 3 and a box truck. It took place on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County on northbound I-81 near the Virginia 311 interchange at mile marker 141 around shorty after 7 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

LewisGale’s Blue Hills ER opens its doors, offers more access to healthcare

ROANOKE, Va. – Emergency medicine and healthcare opportunities are expanding in the Roanoke Valley. On Tuesday, LewisGale Medical Center’s Blue Hills Emergency Room will open on Route 460. The freestanding emergency room’s location was chosen to help fill the gap in emergency medicine for people in Roanoke, Botetourt,...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford City Police collecting donations for Buchanan County

(WDBJ) - The Radford City Police Department is collecting items to help those in need after the flooding in Buchanan County last week. The most important items they need are cleaning supplies, bottled water, and non-perishable canned foods. Items can be dropped off in the Police Department lobby. Radford City...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy