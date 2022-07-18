ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence police officer accused of punching woman at abortion rally set to appear in court

By Sam LaFrance
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer who is accused of punching a woman at an abortion rally last month is set to appear...

Comments / 6

MISTERMARIN
2d ago

1 day you graduate become a cop next few years you out the door for not protecting and serving and just hammering your fist on a vulnerable women on a simple protest👎

