Providence police officer accused of punching woman at abortion rally set to appear in court

(WJAR) — The man who barricaded himself in a North Providence home for hours is facing new charges. Gino Rotondo was arraigned on Monday and held on $100,000 bail with surety on the new charges. However, since he was also presented as a bail violator from a previous drug case, he was ordered held without bail at the ACI pending a hearing next week, according to the North Providence Police Department.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO