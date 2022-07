Car crash in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police and firefighters are at a car crash Monday morning in south Tulsa.

The crash is on East 51st Street South, just west of South Memorial Drive.

Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital. Traffic delays are possible in the area.

