Astronomy

One of the most popular meteor showers is underway: How to see it

By Paul Wetzl, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio ( WKBN ) – We are moving into the part of summer when we get to look up into the sky each night and try to catch a few shooting stars.

The Perseid meteor shower results from the Earth passing through a trail of dust, ice, rock and organic material left behind and in the tail of the comet Swift-Tuttle. The debris burns as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, creating the meteor shower.

It lasts about six weeks, peaking in August, and can produce quite a show when conditions are right.

When to see Perseid Meteor Shower

The shower starts July 14 and ends September 1, and will peak between August 11 and 13.

The best time to see them is early in the morning.

Why the Moon will limit this Year’s Shower

The moonlight plays a big role in seeing the Perseid shower.

If there is not a bright moon, the shower can produce between 150 to 200 meteors per hour. When the moon is bright and full, the number of meteors is much lower, and a normal year produces around 100 meteors per hour at peak.

Unfortunately, this year’s full moon will be close to the peak of the shower on August 11, which will limit the spectacular show that the shower could provide. A rate of 50 to 75 meteors per hour may be visible if conditions are right during the peak.

We will still have plenty of chances to catch the shower through the month and a half that we make our journey through the trail of dust from the comet Swift-Tuttle.

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

