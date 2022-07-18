VSP: Vermonter dies after driving truck into tree

BENSON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Troopers from the Vermont State Police found a grim scene Sunday afternoon, after being called to a single-vehicle crash on Hulett Hill Road in Benson. Police say, Robert N. Greeno, 54, of Sudbury, had driven his 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck into a tree off the south shoulder of the roadway at about 4:14 p.m.

Greeno was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers were assisted by Castleton Police Department, Fair Haven Police Department, Benson Fire Department, Fair Haven Rescue, and Carrara’s Towing.

The cause of the crash is pending further investigation and results from an autopsy with the Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Steven Schutt at the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, at (802) 773-9101.