The Ringer's Steve Ruiz on the Carolina Panthers trading for Baker Mayfield & the franchise's plan at QB | Locked On Panthers

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO