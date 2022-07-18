ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Ringer's Steve Ruiz on the Carolina Panthers trading for Baker Mayfield & the franchise's plan at QB | Locked On Panthers

WCNC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Ruiz, an NFL writer for The Ringer,...

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Has 7-Word Message Before Season

It's safe to say Bill Belichick's girlfriend has mixed feelings about football season coming up. On one hand, Linda Holliday is sad, because it means less time around the New England Patriots head coach. However, on the other hand, football is obviously a deep love for Belichick and something Holliday cares for, too.
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reveals If She Thinks He'll Stay Retired

In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Leonard Fournette Reveals How Much He Actually Weighs

Leonard Fournette has broken the silence about the "weight gate" when it comes to how much he weighs. On Monday morning, it was reported that Buccaneers coaches were unhappy with Fournette, who was weighing close to 260 lbs during mandatory minicamp. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement when...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Once Told Jimmy Butler He Was An Idiot For Saying He Would Be A Better NFL Wide Receiver Than Demaryius Thomas And Antonio Brown

The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
NBA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ringer#American Football#Qb Locked On Panthers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Leonard Fournette News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are confident in Leonard Fournette, as they re-signed him to a three-year deal worth $21 million earlier this offseason. However, according to a report out of Tampa Bay, Bucs coaches were not happy with Fournette's weight this offseason. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Browns' Plan At Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have a plan in place if Deshaun Watson gets a lengthy suspension. Per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are planning to sign a quarterback to backup Jacoby Brissett if the long Watson suspension comes to pass. That shows that the team...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Sounds Off on Troy Aikman, Joe Buck & TV Money

FRISCO - Since its inception and first telecast on Sept. 21, 1970, Monday Night Football has televised more than 700 games to the viewing public. Those 50-plus seasons have had a number of celebrities appear during games, including Spiro Agnew, Placido Domingo, John Lennon, and yes, even Kermit the Frog. Presidents have also made appearances, including Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan (as then-governor of California), and Barack Obama.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

ESPN: Broncos 'Went Wrong' by Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon

It's tough to find much fault in what the Denver Broncos accomplished this offseason. Second-year general manager George Paton transformed the franchise from an NFL laughingstock into a must-see playoff contender — first by hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett, then by acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, with other marquee moves sandwiched in-between.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Report: Bucs Star Showed Up To Camp Extremely Overweight

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Is Baker Mayfield Carolina’s long-term answer at QB?

Baker Mayfield was easily the most exciting player to watch in college, but that didn’t transition into the NFL. He threw for 43 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions in his senior year at Oklahoma. After 4 years in Cleveland, Baker has a 29-30 record with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. Cleveland thought they were getting their next franchise quarterback, but that wasn’t the case.
NFL
247Sports

Nick Chubb, Browns All-Pro and former Georgia star running back, cleans 405 pounds twice

Another year, another offseason of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb crushing it in the weight room back in Cedartown, Ga. Last year, Chubb knocked out two squat reps of 600 pounds and did a 415-pound power clean. Earlier this year, the former Georgia Bulldog star went with a single rep of 675 pounds back in his hometown. On Tuesday, Chubb posted a video of him doing two power clean reps of 405 pounds at his former high school.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy