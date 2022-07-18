The Ringer's Steve Ruiz on the Carolina Panthers trading for Baker Mayfield & the franchise's plan at QB | Locked On Panthers

It's safe to say Bill Belichick's girlfriend has mixed feelings about football season coming up. On one hand, Linda Holliday is sad, because it means less time around the New England Patriots head coach. However, on the other hand, football is obviously a deep love for Belichick and something Holliday cares for, too.
David Moore the former Seahawks standout wide receiver and free agent signee of the Chicago Bears was arrested on July 4th. According to reports, Moore the former standout D2 star receiver was arrested in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas on drug and weapon charges. Moore signed a one year contract...
In late June, tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time. "I want to thank the whole entire first class Buccaneers organization for an amazing ride, trusting me to come back to play and help build a championship team," Gronkowski said in his statement. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.
Leonard Fournette has broken the silence about the "weight gate" when it comes to how much he weighs. On Monday morning, it was reported that Buccaneers coaches were unhappy with Fournette, who was weighing close to 260 lbs during mandatory minicamp. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement when...
It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
Last year, Deshaun Watson was ready to pay each of 22 plaintiffs who had sued him for sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions $100,000 in order to resolve the pending lawsuits. All but four were ready to end the process. Watson declined to settle with fewer than all of the plaintiffs, however.
The NBA and NFL are often considered to be the pinnacle of athleticism. While bigger players that have a bit of extra height and size thrive in the NBA, the NFL boasts some of the strongest and freakishly fast players in organized team sports. Thanks to the popularity of both sports, though, star athletes, when they are younger, end up playing both before picking the one they are better at.
Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are confident in Leonard Fournette, as they re-signed him to a three-year deal worth $21 million earlier this offseason. However, according to a report out of Tampa Bay, Bucs coaches were not happy with Fournette's weight this offseason. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement,...
The Cleveland Browns reportedly have a plan in place if Deshaun Watson gets a lengthy suspension. Per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are planning to sign a quarterback to backup Jacoby Brissett if the long Watson suspension comes to pass. That shows that the team...
Texas Tech's football program is clearly making a big push in the Name, Image and Likeness era. Shortly after announcing a $200 million facilities upgrade, every Texas Tech player is reportedly set to land a $25,000 NIL contract. "The Matador Club, the donor collective set up to support Texas Tech,...
FRISCO - Since its inception and first telecast on Sept. 21, 1970, Monday Night Football has televised more than 700 games to the viewing public. Those 50-plus seasons have had a number of celebrities appear during games, including Spiro Agnew, Placido Domingo, John Lennon, and yes, even Kermit the Frog. Presidents have also made appearances, including Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan (as then-governor of California), and Barack Obama.
College football realignment is in the air once again after first Texas and Oklahoma announced a move to the SEC, and USC and UCLA followed with a jump to the Big Ten. That would seem to put college football in a position where it's dominated by two so-called "super-conferences," but Kirk Herbstreit doesn't think it'll stop there.
Arch Manning has been hyped as a top college quarterback prospect by fans since the day he first threw a football. But with one year before he officially joins the college ranks, his ranking in the 2023 recruiting class has just been updated. On Monday, On3 Sports Recruiting updated Manning's...
It's tough to find much fault in what the Denver Broncos accomplished this offseason. Second-year general manager George Paton transformed the franchise from an NFL laughingstock into a must-see playoff contender — first by hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett, then by acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, with other marquee moves sandwiched in-between.
A Tampa Bay Buccaneers star reportedly showed up to mandatory minicamp very overweight. According to a report from Rick Stroud, Bucs running back Leonard Fournette was at 260 pounds during mandatory minicamp. Bucs coaches were not happy. “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in...
The eventual punishment, if any, imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will depend first on the decision of Judge Sue L. Robinson and then, if she imposes any discipline at all and the league appeals, the Commissioner or his designee. Eventually, the courts could get involved. Charles Robinson of Yahoo...
Baker Mayfield was easily the most exciting player to watch in college, but that didn’t transition into the NFL. He threw for 43 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions in his senior year at Oklahoma. After 4 years in Cleveland, Baker has a 29-30 record with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions. Cleveland thought they were getting their next franchise quarterback, but that wasn’t the case.
Another year, another offseason of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb crushing it in the weight room back in Cedartown, Ga. Last year, Chubb knocked out two squat reps of 600 pounds and did a 415-pound power clean. Earlier this year, the former Georgia Bulldog star went with a single rep of 675 pounds back in his hometown. On Tuesday, Chubb posted a video of him doing two power clean reps of 405 pounds at his former high school.
Since trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the superstar wide receiver has done nothing but rock the boat. It’s hard to tell if he’s just trying to stir up commotion for his podcast or if he’s truly salty about getting traded. Either way, Hill makes an eye-opening comment regarding the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 season.
Comments / 1