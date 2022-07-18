ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

Jackson County Health Department hosts back-to-school immunization clinic

By Charlie Keegan
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGvgV_0gjRTE6W00

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Jackson County, Missouri, Health Department will begin administering back-to-school immunizations Monday, July 18.

During a series of events from today through Sept. 9, families can book an appointment at the health department.

Missouri requires students entering kindergarten, eighth and 12th grades to receive certain vaccines and boosters. The required immunizations protect against diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, meningitis and more.

Neither Missouri nor Kansas require students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to school. Kansas lists its required immunizations online. Missouri has also published its requirements online ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

The Jackson County Health Department will conduct most immunizations clinics at its location at 313 South Liberty Street in Independence. On July 28, it plans to be at the Raytown Wellness Center. On Aug. 9, 19 and 22, the health department will host clinics in Lee’s Summit, with locations to be announced at a later time.

To book an appointment, visit the health department’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
showmeprogress.com

Warrensburg, Missouri – population: 20,313 (2020)

Warrensburg is ALL IN for #MOSen front runner @VickyHartzlerMO!. There’s a line with more people at the chipotle dude lol. I’ve seen bigger crowds at the Country Kitchen after the bars closed. Yeah, but that’s during the school year. Students won’t be back in time for the primary....
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City doctor reminds people of early signs of heatstroke

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With temperatures soaring this week, doctors want to remind people when going outside to take precautions. "When it's this hot outside, your body is just not used to that," said Dr. Adam Algren, of University Health. It's been a really hot July. "Eight days out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Raytown, MO
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Independence, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Independence, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunizations#Health Clinics#Lee S Summit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
gladstonedispatch.com

OATS Transit receives $100,000 grant

OATS Transit, a Missouri based not-for-profit transportation provider, received a $100,000 grant from the Sunderland Foundation. These funds will be used to support the capital campaign for a transportation hub in the Kansas City area. The Sunderland Foundation is a family foundation rooted in Kansas City with a history of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy