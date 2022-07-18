Jackson County Health Department hosts back-to-school immunization clinic

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Jackson County, Missouri, Health Department will begin administering back-to-school immunizations Monday, July 18.

During a series of events from today through Sept. 9, families can book an appointment at the health department.

Missouri requires students entering kindergarten, eighth and 12th grades to receive certain vaccines and boosters. The required immunizations protect against diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, meningitis and more.

Neither Missouri nor Kansas require students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to school. Kansas lists its required immunizations online. Missouri has also published its requirements online ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

The Jackson County Health Department will conduct most immunizations clinics at its location at 313 South Liberty Street in Independence. On July 28, it plans to be at the Raytown Wellness Center. On Aug. 9, 19 and 22, the health department will host clinics in Lee’s Summit, with locations to be announced at a later time.

To book an appointment, visit the health department’s website.