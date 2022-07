Effective: 2022-07-20 17:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Auglaize; Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Shelby; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 477 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OHIO THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OHIO DELAWARE UNION OH IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO AUGLAIZE HARDIN LOGAN SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, BELLEFONTAINE, DELAWARE, KENTON, MARYSVILLE, SIDNEY, ST. MARYS, AND WAPAKONETA.

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO