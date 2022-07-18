ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planning is key to staying safe while camping in Colorful Colorado

By Caroline Peters
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
Camping season is underway and while it can be a lot of fun to opt outside, there are safety measures you should take before setting up camp.

I spoke with Michael Ivis, the senior ranger at Cheyenne Mountain State Park about what you can do to make sure you are taking the right steps to protect yourself while camping.

He says the first step is simple. Make sure you let people know you’re camping. Make sure you have all the supplies you need when you’re out camping. Understand that when you out to nature you are entering the natural habitat of wildlife so be aware of animals and respect your distance.

The big takeaways are:

  • Be aware of risks around your tent; keep tent 30 feet away from fire
  • Pack enough water and food
  • Store food safely, sealed and put away, not in your tent
  • Pack sunscreen and bug spray
  • Make sure you have a first aid kit
  • Respect wildlife
  • Clean up your trash

“Biggest mistake I see campers make is typically not being prepared for the elements that might come in, not having enough clothing, possibly not bringing enough water or a hike or a backpack,” said Michael Ivis, senior ranger at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

“I think getting outside is a great thing to do. It’s a lot of fun and it’s a great learning experience but before you go out, just make sure you know what you’re getting into.”

Remember to check the county ahead of time and see if the area you’re camping has a fire ban in place before having a fire. Here’s a quick reminder on what you can do during Burn Ban Stage 1 which allows fires in a steel ring or a gas stove but bans smoking. Stage 2 only allows gas stove grills and fires. For more visit here.

Make sure you check the weather for storms and pack rain gear.

Following these simple tips can go a long way and make your camping experience more enjoyable.

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

