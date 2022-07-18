ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

Columbia County's COVID-19 active case count at 92

By Email
magnoliareporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActive COVID-19 cases dropped slightly Sunday in Columbia and Nevada counties, stayed the same in Lafayette County, and rose slightly in Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County....

www.magnoliareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Ouachita County has big increase in virus cases

COVID-19 cases fell slightly in Nevada and Union counties on Saturday, but were up sharply in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active cases of the virus rose by 24 in Ouachita County, up to 163. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,722. Total Active...
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

MRMC will receive new equipment for long-distance learning through UAMS grant

Several South Arkansas hospitals, including Magnolia Regional Medical Center, will benefit from a grant designed to expand long-distance learning opportunities. The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences received a $737,882 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture that will go toward the purchase of equipment that will be distributed to 36 sites around the state.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia retailers sell $401,777 in lottery tickets during June

Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $401,777 in June, down from $412,423 in May, according to a report released July 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. According to the report, winnings of $251,268 were awarded in Columbia County for the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia County, AR
Health
State
Nevada State
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Lafayette County, AR
Lafayette County, AR
Health
Columbia County, AR
Government
County
Columbia County, AR
County
Ouachita County, AR
Lafayette County, AR
Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
magnoliareporter.com

U.S. 67 wreck kills young driver

Jaydon Riley, 20, of TexARKana, died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 67 in Fulton (Hempstead County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Riley was driving a 2004 model Chevrolet south on U.S. 67 when the car left the roadway, struck a bridge and overturned.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, south- central and southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, July 20, 2022: What to plant now

It’s hot as heck out there. It’s not a time we associate with planting vegetables. But we were curious, so we looked it up. South Arkansas is in plant hardiness zone 8, according to the USDA. Mid-to-late July is the time to plant beans, brussels sprouts, some types of corn, cucumbers, onions, peppers, squash and tomatoes. You’ll want to consult the Extension Service or your vegetable growing friends to learn which varieties have the best results. It’s still a little early to think about beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, kale, lettuce and spinach. So if you’re inclined to do a little gardening and think you’ve missed the prime growing season, don’t despair. Something’s always in season, or it’s always time to get ready for the next season. We bring all of this up because we want to encourage South Arkansas residents to produce more of their own food, even if it’s only in token amounts. Children need to know where food comes from, and adults need to have an appreciation for what farmers do.
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Gurdon driver dies in rural Clark County accident

Jimmy Don Currey, 72, of Gurdon died about 5:29 p.m. Monday when the vehicle he was driving wrecked on Kansas Road near Boiling Springs Road in Clark County, southeast of Gurdon. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Currey was driving a White Motor Co. vehicle south on Kansas...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
salineriverchronicle.com

New information on last Wednesday’s wreck south of Warren

As Saline River Chronicle first reported last week, a two-vehicle accident occurred Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the intersection of Arkansas 8 East and U.S. 63. Since our original report, the Arkansas State Police have released the official accident report which concluded that a vehicle traveling south on U.S. 63 tried to turn left onto the Johnsville road, Arkansas 8, failing to yield to oncoming traffic in the northbound lane of U.S. 63. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.
WARREN, AR
KTBS

Texarkana Ark. Board of Directors approved a scooter pilot program

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Following the Texarkana Texas City Council’s lead, the Board of Directors on the Arkansas side decided to try out Bird Rides, Inc. scooter pilot program. The concern from the board when the topic was first brought to a previous meeting was what happens when the scooters get left on the sidewalk.
TEXARKANA, AR
News Radio 710 KEEL

SNAP Benefits System Crashes in Louisiana

Trouble for folks trying to use SNAP benefit cards across Louisiana on Sunday. There was a problem with the system and cards were denied at stores all over the state. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has confirmed that (SNAP) is now back up and running after being down for most of Sunday, July 17.
LOUISIANA STATE
advancemonticellonian.com

New spaces and places coming to Monticello

It seems like there is new construction happening in every direction in Monticello. From Drew Central’s new cafeteria addition, to desperately needed down town parking, the concrete is flowing is Drew County. One of the largest projects is the dining area addition on the Drew Central campus. This project...
MONTICELLO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, July 19, 2022: Welcome, Magnolia Motor Company

Magnoliareporter.com formally welcomes today another new advertising supporter, Magnolia Motor Company, which is located on the U.S. 79-82 bypass. People who click on the Magnolia Motor Company ad will be directed to the company’s website, where they can take a detailed look at its inventory by type and model. Visitors can also learn more about the company’s financing options. We appreciate Wilt Leak and Magnolia Motor Company for giving us the opportunity to help their business reach a broader base of customers.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

Dozens show up for electric bill assistance at Shreveport charity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday morning (July 19), about 40 people stood in line outside Catholic Charities of North Louisiana with the hopes of getting assistance with their bills. Meg Goorley, the executive director, says summertime is usually busy. However, with COVID-19 relief funding dwindling, more people are finding themselves...
SHREVEPORT, LA
hopeprescott.com

Grass Fire on Highway 29 South

The Spring Hill VFD and the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department responded to a grass fire Tuesday shortly before 4pm. The fire was behind a house in the 4300th block of highway 29 south. Local residents are reminded Hempstead and Nevada County are under burn bans.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Caddo changes pay adjustments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — School is around the corner. And with new schedules and pay adjustments, concerns are floating throughout Caddo Parish School District. Caddo teachers normally receive an advanced salary supplement in September and November. Now some teachers in the system will miss that early fall payment in the upcoming school year.
CADDO PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Sleeping couple prompts complaint

Ruston Police arrested two people Friday morning after responding to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Cassidy Lane off Cooktown Road. Officers observed a parked car with the engine running in the 1100 block of Cassidy Lane. A man, later identified as Daniel Harvey, 36, of West Monroe, was asleep behind the wheel and a female, later identified as Jaclyn Duncan, 39, of Jonesboro, was asleep in the passenger seat. Officers awoke Harvey and had him step out of the vehicle. Harvey’s appearance indicated probable drug use. Duncan was awakened as well and the two were questioned about their presence at the residence. The investigation led to a search of the car which revealed methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
RUSTON, LA
KEEL Radio

Report: Shreveport Mayor’s Essence Festival Trip Was Costly

A trip to New Orleans for the Essence Festival will be an expensive one for Shreveport residents. Even if the citizens weren't the ones who got to enjoy the trip. KTBS reports that a trip taken by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins to the Essence Festival in New Orleans will cost the city quite a bit. According to the report, KTBS obtained documents that they say there was a large uptick in overtime pay for Shreveport Police officers during the trip.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy