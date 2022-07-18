ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Bank names new West Michigan regional president

By MiBiz Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuntington Bancshares Inc. has named a veteran banking executive and longtime West Michigan resident to lead its regional division. Lauren Davis will serve as Huntington Bank’s new regional president for West Michigan, taking over the role formerly held by Krista Flynn, who departed earlier this year to lead Midwestern commercial banking...

Grand Rapids Kids

5 Juicy Peach Picking Farms in West Michigan

Is there anything better than a freshly-picked, perfectly-ripe Michigan peach?! It’s one of life’s most delicious pleasures. Peach picking in Grand Rapids starts late July and only runs a few weeks. Different peach varieties are ready at different times–so be sure to ask what types are available for U-pick.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Have You Seen the Michigan Home Made of Glass Bottles?

There is a historic home in Michigan made up of 60,000 bottles. The pictures are crazy. With Bear Lake, The Huron-Manistee National Forrest, and the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, Manistee County has a lot to offer when it comes to Michigan fun. Manistee County also has a unique historic spot all bottled up in Kaleva for a fun family visit.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Don’t sweat blackout risk in Michigan’s summer heat waves, experts say

LANSING, MI – Summertime power outages across Michigan are more likely to happen because of severe storms than from rolling blackouts during heat waves, experts say. The risk of rolling blackouts in the Midwest during heat waves is unlikely to hit Michigan residents, both industry officials and independent experts said. In fact, the odds are greater that Michigan’s power producers will be needed to help bolster other parts of the interconnected Midwest power grid.
MICHIGAN STATE
Business
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan blueberry farm provides traditions and tasty treats for over two decades

WEST OLIVE, MI -- It is officially blueberry season in West Michigan, and with a good crop this year the bushes are full with people’s favorite tiny blue fruit. Crossroads Blueberry Farm grows roughly 600 acres of blueberries on a farm 30 miles west of Grand Rapids. A processing facility onsite preps three million pounds of berries every season, for distribution to major grocery store chains like Meijer, Kroger and Walmart.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bridgemi.com

Rent, frustration rising in Michigan’s mobile home parks

James Grant, a retiree who lives on Social Security, bought a manufactured home and moved into South Valley Estates mobile park in Swartz Creek in 2018 to escape high living costs he faced while living in a condo. But, with rising lot rents and outdated state oversight, the once affordable haven of manufactured housing is losing its luster.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Woman Wants 10 Grand for What?!

This Michigan woman who claims she was “stood up” a while ago is now trying to sue the man for 10,000 dollars. A woman in Michigan named QaShontae Short was stood up a while back, and she didn’t just complain about it on social media. She decided...
MICHIGAN STATE
#West Michigan#Commercial Banking#Fifth Third Bank#Tcf Bank#Huntington Bank#Midwestern#Pnc Bank
mibiz.com

Biz groups ‘stunned’ by adopt-and-amend ruling; warn of restaurant and lodging closures

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comments from labor attorneys at Varnum LLP and Warner Norcross + Judd LLP. Statewide business advocacy groups are raising alarms over a Tuesday court ruling that determined state lawmakers in 2018 illegally watered down ballot initiatives that would have strengthened the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave requirements.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan school districts resist consolidation. Will $237M change minds?

Michigan’s education budget includes $237 million to consolidate public school districts. Advocates say redundant administrative spending is better spent on teachers and classrooms. Voters have been historically unreceptive to consolidation in their communities. Consolidation is a sort of dirty word in education circles. For many administrators, it raises the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Town is One of the Best Places to Retire in America

Michigan has a lot to offer no matter where you are in life, but what about for those who are entering their so-called golden years? Many people who enter retirement end up staying in the state they were born or wherever they were last located for their job, while others flock to warm climates.
Atlas Obscura

Michigan's Lost Peninsula

Approximately 140 Michigan residents live on this small peninsula in Lake Erie. If they wanted to go to another part of the state, they would first have to travel south, across the state line into Ohio before going north to return to Michigan. This small exclave known as the “Lost Peninsula” is part of Monroe County and is the southeastern-most corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Fox Motors buys 3 SE Michigan dealerships

GRAND RAPIDS — Fox Motor Group LLC has expanded its holdings in southeast Michigan with the acquisition of three dealerships from Ken Garff Automotive LLC. In the deal, Grand Rapids-based Fox Motors picked up Cadillac of Novi, Southfield Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and Telegraph Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, according to a statement.
Detroit News

National Register of Historic Places adds Michigan hidden gems to list

Fourteen Michigan sites have been named to the National Register of Historic Places, deeming them worthy of preservation, the State Historic Preservation Office said Thursday. Included on the list are a nearly 100-year-old former Detroit elementary school and a maritime historic district in Leelanau County. “From Detroit to the Soo...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Italian Restaurant Named the No. 1 in Michigan

It’s super comforting to sit down for a delicious Italian meal, especially if it comes from a beloved local eatery. Growing up, one of my favorite things was when my family went to a local Italian restaurant, which sadly isn’t in business anymore. We would always order the breadsticks, which came piping hot and with a side of spicy Italian sauce.
Midland Daily News

Explore Michigan: Top 5 scenic drives in the state

Michigan has some of the most beautiful scenic drives in the nation. The Great Lakes state is renowned for its hardwood forests, rippling dunes, scenic vineyards, lush orchards, freshwater lakes, and rolling hills. Take a trip down these breathtaking routes and bask in the wonder of the serenity of nature.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

76-Year-Old Northern Michigan Man Admits Leaving Pipe Bombs At Stores

BAY CITY, Mich., (AP) — A 76-year-old northern Michigan man pleaded guilty Monday to leaving two pipe bombs outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, federal prosecutors announced. John Douglas Allen of Whittemore entered the plea in federal court in Bay City. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for Nov. 9. Allen admitted that on Sept. 15, 2021, he placed pipe bombs containing shrapnel outside an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie and outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan, prosecutors said. Both pipe bombs contained a note demanding $5 million. Video footage taken from the stores and nearby businesses captured his actions. Allen also pleaded guilty to placing letters containing threats aimed at telecommunications providers at cell towers ion the Upper Peninsula. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAY CITY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Most Educated City in America

Michigan is apparently very educated, because for a second year in a row, the state has the No. 1 most educated city in America. We have several great public universities, as well as lots of private ones, so it’s no big surprise, but still nice to see us top the national list.
MICHIGAN STATE

