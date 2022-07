A canine came to their family's rescue when they needed it most. According to a July 13 Facebook post from the Maine State Police, a two-car rollover accident occurred on a section of Interstate 95 near Lincoln, Maine, on July 10. The crash ejected a dog from one of the vehicles involved in the accident. After the impact sent the dog out of the vehicle, the pet ran in front of state trooper Chris Pina's cruiser parked on the highway, which eventually led Pina to the site of the crash.

