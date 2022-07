A Massachusetts man who shot himself after an hourslong standoff with police that shut down Interstate 495 in Andover on Tuesday night has died, state police say. The suspect, identified by police as Anthony Miele, 49, of Quincy, killed himself while state police negotiators were attempting to get him to surrender. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

ANDOVER, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO