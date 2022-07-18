ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Massive waves crash over Hawaii rooftops amid ‘historic’ south swell

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
HONOLULU — A dramatic viral video shows the moment massive waves crashed into a townhome community on Hawaii’s Big Island, spilling over rooftops during what forecasters are describing as a “historic” south swell.

According to Hawaii News Now, the footage was captured Saturday at a coastal housing development in Keauhou. Resident Isabella Sloan filmed the clip, which shows people gathering in a flooded parking lot as towering waves slam into the two-story buildings.

“My condo was hit the first time and flooded everything,” she told Hawaii News Now. “Condos down the way from mine were completely wiped out and damaged really badly. Thankfully, everyone is safe.”

The news station took to Facebook on Sunday to share Sloan’s clip. By early Monday, her video had been viewed more than 1.2 million times.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the dangerous conditions haven’t ended yet. Forecasters said the surf, which reached an estimated 18 to 24 feet on Sunday, could still hit 15 to 20 feet on Monday, the newspaper reported.

“A very large south swell will produce dangerous breaking waves and localized inundation of some low-lying sections of the south-facing shores of all islands into Monday,” the National Weather Service’s Honolulu office tweeted Sunday. “Strong trades will remain on the drier side of normal as they gradually weaken through the week.”

NWS meteorologist Genki Kino told KHON-TV that this south swell is the largest Hawaii has experienced since 1995.

