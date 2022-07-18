Trial expected to begin for ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon
Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the trial of former Trump presidential adviser Steve Bannon. Bannon faces criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House...
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, visited a popular restaurant in New York with a personal health aide to pick up an order of soup just hours before she died, friends of the fashion designer revealed.
Former press secretary for Donald Trump, Kayleigh McEnany, called an attempted attack on Brett Kavanaugh the "Kavanaugh assassination", leading to some mockery online. McEnany, 34, criticized the media and White House for the lack of attention on the attempted attack on Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. "You look at the left,...
Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
What started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own. After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convicted the very next week.
As prosecutors make opening arguments at Trump veteran Steve Bannon’s criminal trial, former U.S. attorney for S.D.N.Y. David Kelley says Bannon's current defense can "backfire" with "a big potential to insult the jurors." Bannon's lawyers are trying to argue that Bannon could evade a House subpoena. Kelley walks through the case with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber. July 19, 2022.
The Department of Justice said Monday that former President Donald Trump never invoked executive privilege over former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who now says he's amenable to testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee while he faces prison time for previously refusing to do so.
NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, the 1980s style icon and businesswoman who helped Donald Trump build the empire that put him on a road toward the White House, lived a “beautiful life,” the former president recalled as loved ones paid final respects to her Wednesday. The ex-president joined all his children, an array of other relatives and friends at a Manhattan church for Ivana Trump’s funeral Mass. “A very sad day, but at the same time a celebration of a wonderful and beautiful life,” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, before he, former first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron headed to St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, located just a few blocks from Ivana Trump’s home near Central Park. Ivana and Donald Trump’s three children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — stood with their father and their families as the gold-toned casket was carried from the church. Eric Trump briefly put an arm around his sister’s shoulders as she held the hand of one of her small children, who clutched a red flower.
Russia is struggling to protect its tanks from weapons sent to Ukraine from the United States, leading to significant losses amid the Russia-Ukraine war, according to a new report. Russian troops' failure to strategically deploy their tanks is adding to their mounting losses, according to a new report from The...
The contempt of Congress trial against Steve Bannon got underway in earnest on Tuesday with opening statements and the first witness testimony after a failed last-minute effort from the Trump ally's team to delay the trial.
The federal judge presiding over Steve Bannon's criminal contempt trial denied the defense's request to delay the trial for one month. Tuesday morning, the former White House aide'ss attorney Evan Corcoran asked Judge Carl Nichols for a one-month continuance following an argument between the parties over admitting into evidence letters between Bannon and the House Jan. 6 committee.
The funeral of Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump, is being held in New York City, bringing the family together for a rare public gathering. Ms Trump, 73, died last week after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment. Among those in attendance are Donald and Ivana's...
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former President Donald Trump. The two will hold dueling events in Arizona on Friday as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington, D.C. The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in the fraught relationship between the former running mates and once close confidantes who could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both ultimately choose to run. “I think this is a continuation of the larger message that Pence is trying to embody here, which is the Republican Party should look to the future,” said Scott Jennings, a longtime party strategist. “This is going to be the existential question for the Republican Party: Are we going to listen to a slightly different view than Donald Trump’s? Right now, the standard-bearer for this is Mike Pence.”
Opening arguments get underway today in the trial of former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, who refused to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane took a look at what to expect in the trial and in Thursday's public Jan. 6 committee hearing.
July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday charged three dozen people for allegedly orchestrating healthcare fraud schemes that involved ordering unnecessary or fraudulent medical tests and equipment. The schemes spanned 13 federal districts that defrauded $1.2 billion in orders of unnecessary telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic...
July 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday condemned a shelling that killed civilians in the northern Dohuk region of Iraq, the State Department said in a statement. "The killing of civilians is unacceptable, and all states must respect their obligations under international law, including the protection of civilians," spokesperson Ned Price said.
