Police: Pedestrian killed in Forest Park, driver fled scene

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night in Forest Park, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said it happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Winton Road and Kemper Meadow Drive.

A WCPO crew witnessed the coroner arrive around 1 a.m. Monday.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Only one car was on the scene. Police have not said how that car was involved. A large blue tarp was blocking the view of the driver's seat.

The driver's side back tire appeared to be elevated by a car jack.

While police were investigating the fatal hit-and-run, Forest Park police confirmed that a person was charged at the scene with OVI and misconduct at an emergency.

According to court documents, Mac Arthur Phillips III, while intoxicated, drove his vehicle past a marked police cruiser that was blocking traffic and into the active crime scene investigation.

Phillips was not involved in the fatal hit-and-run and no one was hurt when he drove into the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE

Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigating person fatally shot by police early Sunday morning

Woman dead following crash involving semi-truck in Clinton County

Revised designs for Brent Spence makes companion bridge highway traffic only, local traffic on existing bridge