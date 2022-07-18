ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, OH

Police: Pedestrian killed in Forest Park, driver fled scene

By Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night in Forest Park, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said it happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Winton Road and Kemper Meadow Drive.

A WCPO crew witnessed the coroner arrive around 1 a.m. Monday.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Only one car was on the scene. Police have not said how that car was involved. A large blue tarp was blocking the view of the driver's seat.

The driver's side back tire appeared to be elevated by a car jack.

While police were investigating the fatal hit-and-run, Forest Park police confirmed that a person was charged at the scene with OVI and misconduct at an emergency.

According to court documents, Mac Arthur Phillips III, while intoxicated, drove his vehicle past a marked police cruiser that was blocking traffic and into the active crime scene investigation.

Phillips was not involved in the fatal hit-and-run and no one was hurt when he drove into the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

